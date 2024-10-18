Georgia Tech Basketball: Atlanta Native Eric Chatfield Jr. Commits To Georgia Tech
One of the best scoring guards in the state Georgia will remain in his home state after committing to Georgia Tech Thursday evening. Chatfield's decision was made public knowledge via twitter. The 5-11 guard is the fourth recruit to commit to Coach Damon Stoudamire for the 2025 recruiting cycle and he joins Akai Flemming, Brandon Stores, and Cole Kirouac as members of Georgia Tech's 2025 class, which currently ranks No. 12 on 247Sports.
Chatfield is an intelligent guard with elite quickness off the dribble. He's a versatile scorer from mid-range and beyond but excels at lulling defenders to sleep with his shooting prowess, then blowing by for an acrobatic layup. Since a freshman, Eric has played significant minutes on the varsity level under Coach Sharman White. At the end of his junior season, he received 4A-All-State team honors from the Georgia Basketball Association.
This past summer the recent Tech committ competed on the Adidas 3SSB circuit playing for Anthony Edward's AAU team, AE5. Proceeding the 3SSB championship weekend he earned third-team honors, averaging 13.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.8 APG.
In addition to his accolades on the Adidas circuit, Chatfield was selected to participate in the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando, Florida. The Atlanta native was regarded as one of the top performers on June 1st at the camp when he shot a perfect (4-4 3FG) en route to 20 points and 5 assist day. Ironically enough that was the same day Coach Stoudamire offered the 2025 PG.
In my opinion at the next level, Chatfield should be a guard that can average 13-15 points and 5-8 assist per game. Current head coach Sharman White will have the right-handed guard throughly prepared for the x' and o's at the next level. Count on him being an elite scoring guard who's an extension of the coach on the court.
Additional Links:
How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Bleav Georgia Tech: Preview and Final Score Prediction For Saturday's Matchup Against No. 12 Notre Dame
Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Saturday's Game vs Notre Dame