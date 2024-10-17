How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Georgia Tech has a huge game on Saturday against Notre Dame and the Yellow Jackets are looking to knock off No. 12.
There have been no new updates on Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, with head coach Brent Key saying today that he is day-to-day and a game-time decision.
Notre Dame is also dealing with some injuries, particularly on their defense. It was announced earlier this week that Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison is going to be out for the season with a hip injury. Morrison is arguably the top cornerback in the country and while Notre Dame has talent in the secondary, that is a loss.
There are big implications in this game. Notre Dame is trying to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, while Georgia Tech is trying to clinch bowl eligibility and reach 6-2.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds:
Currently, Georgia Tech is a double-digit underdog, with the Fighting Irish being favored by 11.5 over at Fanduel Sportsbook. The total for this game is at 49.5 going into Saturday.
This is going to be the best team that Georgia Tech has played all season and Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key shared his thoughts about the Fighting Irish on Tuesday and was especially complimentary of how their defense plays:
"So we're excited to play and we've got to prepare this week. And in order, we've got to prepare in a big way in order to play a big game. It is what it is. So the talented football team, we're getting ready to play. So Marcus has done a really good job there. He's been there for three years now. And his tenacity as a player, when he was a player, and as a defensive coach, you see that in the team. They are in the top, you know, the top, I think almost every defensive category, you know, they're going to run the football. They're a run first team. Got a really good quarterback. He's good throwing the football as well as good, good with his feet. Very similar to our quarterback in what he does and what he can do. Probably a little more designed quarterback runs in the open field on normal downs than us. But they have a, they have a big offensive line. they're young, they have some guys in there that are getting, you know, playing for the first time this season. You see them each week come together more and more, become more of a cohesive unit. So we're excited to play them. We're excited to, you know, play at Mercedes-Benz and excited to have our fans there, excited to have our student body come over and, you know, mile down the road and be able to be a part of the outcome of this game. And I know they will. We're excited about it, and can't wait to go play. We've got a lot of work between now and then to get done.
They've got good players and a good scheme. They're not an ultra-complicated scheme. They have enough compliments within their scheme to where it looks the same than they'll blitz out of or send pressure out of it, tweaks in the coverage. But at the end of the day, they're going to line up, play four down, and then they're going to play man coverage and challenge you at the receiver's spot, make you throw on time, try to limit the run game with the extra hat in the box. And they got good players doing it. So obviously, you know, the head coach is a defensive coach, but they have one of the better defense coordinators in the country, and Al Golden, you know, calling the defense. And, you know, I don't know him personally, But people I'm very close to that I respect a lot and know played for him and know what type of coach he is. And you see the tenacity and the defense and then take on that personality as well."
