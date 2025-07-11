Georgia Tech Basketball: Why Marcus Gillespie Is the Next Atlanta Xpress Star on the Rise
Still one of the most underrated basketball prospects, Marcus Gillespie continues to generate buzz on the national stage. This summer has been no different as he's now added two more accolades to his name, Battle of Georgia champion and Battle of Georgia 2025 17U MVP.
En route to earning MVP of the respective tournament, Gillespie did it in dramatic fashion with two 30+ back-to-back performances, solidifying his status as the tournament's best scorer. By obtaining MVP honors, he enters an elite club, joining NBA talents Stephon Castle and Anthony Edwards as the last two Xpress members to win the accolade.
Gillespie received an offer from Georgia Tech in the summer of 2024, and he's also been on campus for an unofficial visit. Here's what he had to say about potentially playing for Coach Damon Stoudamire.
"Coach Stoudamire is great. That's the kind of coach you need. He's been in the NBA and thrived, so he knows what he's talking about especially as a guard and me being a guard. Every single time I got to Georgia Tech, they make me fee like a family, "said Gillespie
Taking his quote in context, it’s safe to say Gillespie could see himself playing for the Yellow Jackets. However, the question moving forward is, how long will Gillespie continue to fly under the recruiting radar? This upcoming season will mark his second year competing with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, GA, facing off against top national talent. If you've been watching the 6'5" combo guard's rise, you've seen him evolve from a high school standout to a primary defender on a struggling OTE squad, and now into an even more confident, all-around player. The positive for Tech is that the coaching staff jumped on his recruitment early, and with the added benefit of proximity, the OTE facilities are just 15 to 20 minutes from Georgia Tech’s campus.
This upcoming weekend, Gillespie will be back in action in Atlanta for Under Armour's (UAA) third session of AAU basketball. This weekend is another opportunity for Gillespie to pad his already accolade-riddled off-season resume.