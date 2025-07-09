Georgia Tech Is One Of Six Schools To Offer 2028 Prospect AJ Williams
Class of 2028 prospect AJ Williams released his first six schools and included Georgia Tech. The schools included in the list are Georgia Tech, Georgia, Mississippi State, Memphis, Texas A&M, and LSU.
All You Need To Know About Williams
Williams is one of the more polished young prospects you'll see in the nation, standing at 6'6. The rising Sophomore is a bona fide three-level efficient scorer who burst on the scene nationally last summer, winning Peach Jam Jr. with the Georgia Stars. Building off the momentum of the summer, the freshman right-hander carried his momentum to high school ball, where he led Dutchtown High School in three categories: points 17.3, rebounds 7.2, and free-throw percentage 82%, earning him the region 3 5A co-player of the year and MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors.
Playing the wing position with exceptional length, Williams is tailor-made to be an elite defender who can guard 1-4 and has a chance to be one of the best defenders in his class; Aj told Pro Insight that he studies a lot of film on Jayson Tatum and Kawhi Leonard. Fast forward to the present, Williams has been everywhere any young promising prospect has been before him, USABJNT (USA Basketball Junior National Team) gold medalist to being invited to the Nike Elite top 100 camp. En route to winning gold with the Team USA U16 squad, Williams added to his already lustrous young career's storyline, making 2nd Team All-Tournament, leading Team USA in scoring, 15.3 ppg.
What does it mean for Georgia Tech to Be One Of Williams First Six Offers
For Georgia Tech to be one of Williams' first six offers, it shows that they hold him in somewhat high regard, and most importantly, that Coach Stoudamire and staff have been building rapport with the highly touted wing. Therefore, to this point, it's neutral on whether the young prospect is trending towards the Atlanta school. It's still way too early in his recruitment, so stay tuned.