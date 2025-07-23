Georgia Tech Makes Final Cut For Top Women's Basketball Prospect Asia Lee
Georgia Tech is in contention for one of the top women’s basketball prospects, Asia Lee. Lee's finalists include Florida State, Houston, West Virginia, and Georgia Tech. Lee plays basketball for Olathe North (Kansas)
Lee is a long combo guard who is a tenacious defender, not just moving her feat laterally but being able to guard the best perimeter players, block shots, and be able to protect the rim. She has the mindset and mentality to not let anybody score on her.
This summer, she was named a standout on the 3SSB circuit continued to make a name for herself and compete at a high level in national competition. It is a continuation of the dynamic junior season Lee had.
She averaged 23.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 steals while playing with Olathe North. She also shot 39% from three-point range and made 75 threes during just 24 games this past season. She is already Olathe North's all-time leading scorer, already surpassing 1,000 career points with a season to go. Lee also has a career-high 44 points in her career. When she gets going on offense, she is a tough player to stop. Her ability to get to the basket, finish through traffic, and stretch the defense with her lethal jumper makes her a top player despite not having the national ranking.
A common name for top prospects for the women’s basketball team has been assistant coach Chris Meadows, who has continued to be the driver for prospects. Georgia Tech is set to host Mimi Thierro and Natalya Hodge who are some of the best in the nation. Meadows and head coach Karen Blair have continued to recruit at a high level. Lee picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets on May 31st, and the Yellow Jackets have continued the relationship and are staying in touch. A thing to watch now is if they will be able to get Lee for an officail visit to see campus and get a 1 on 1 with the elite prospect.