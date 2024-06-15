Georgia Tech Reportedly Contacts Elite 2026 Prospect Caleb Holt As The Direct Contact Period Begins
The direct contact period began last night, meaning college coaches are allowed to reach out to the rising junior class directly for the first time. One of the top players in the 2026 class is Caleb Holt, a 6'5 200 LBS forward prospect who plays at Buckhorn High School in New Market, AL, and according to On3Sports Joe Tipton, Georgia Tech was one of the first schools that contacted Holt.
The other programs that contacted Holt are some of the best programs in the country. Kansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, and Kentucky were the other programs that reportedly reached out.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Holt is the No. 3 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the No. 1 small forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama. He was first offered by Georgia Tech in October of 2023 and took an unoffical viist to Atlanta in December. It would be a huge win for Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech if they were to land him. Stoudamire can't be counted out given his track record so far on the recruiting trail for the Yellow Jackets.
It is very early in the 2025 cycle, but Georgia Tech currently has the No. 3 rated recruiting class in the country and the No. 1 class in the ACC. South Carolina and Providence currently have the top two classes in the country for 2025.
Stoudamire has proven to be a very effective recruiter during his time at Georgia Tech so far. He put together a recruiting class that has been rated the 14th-best in the nation with high school prospects Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., who attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., his senior year, Jaeden Mustaf of Bowie, Md., a 6-4 guard who also attended Overtime Elite, Doryan Onwuchekwa, a 6-11 center from DeSoto, Texas who attended Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff, and Darrion Sutton, a 6-8 forward from St. Louis, Mo., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He also brought in three high-impact transfer for 2024-2025 as well with Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum, Colorado forward Luke O'Brien, and Georgetown center transfer Ryan Mutombo in to help elevate the team this upcoming season.