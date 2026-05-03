Top 2026 Prospect Kayden Allen Signs With Georgia Tech Basketball

Scott Cross continues to build a really solid roster for his first season at Georgia Tech. Cross has had to remake the entire Yellow Jackets team heading into his first season and the latest signee is 2026 prospec Kayden Allen.

What is Georgia Tech getting?

A four-star guard, Allen played his senior season at Long Island Lutheran High School after previously spending two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25) at Montverde (Fla.) Academy where he helped MVA to the 2024 Chipotle Nationals championship. Allen was ranked No. 47 recruit by 247Sports out of high school. Allen began his high school career in Atlanta, playing his ninth-grade season at Grayson High School.



He was invited to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo., and participated in the 2024 Men’s U17 National Team training camp (June 15-17). During summer 2025, Allen averaged 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists playing for Team Thad at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.



“Kayden is a prolific scorer that will provide us with instant offense,” Cross said. “He is a top-50 prospect in the class. Kayden has NBA size and skill at the guard position with playmaking ability. He started his high school career at Grayson High School right here in Atlanta before transferring to Montverde where he teamed up with Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell and Derik Queen, who were all first round NBA Draft choices.”



Allen joins Cross’s signing class that consists of Kaiden Bailey (Santa Margarita Catholic/Irvine, Calif.), Moustapha Diop (Overtime Elite/Thies, Senegal), Colby Garland (San Jose State/Magnolia, Ark.), Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss/Milledgeville, Ga.), Victor Valdés (Troy/Monterrey, Mexico) and Nasir Whitlock (Lehigh/Brooklyn Park, Minn.).

This is an impressive freshman class that Cross has been able to put together. He was able to retain Moustapha Diop and Kaiden Bailey after he initially decommitted from the class after Damon Stoudamire was hired, but retaining them both was huge and now along with Allen, this is a solid foundation for the Yellow Jackets heading into next season.

Allen is the third four-star prospect that has signed with Georgia Tech, with Diop and Bailey being the others. With the signing of Allen, Georgia Tech's 2026 recruiting class now ranks 22nd nationally and 4th in the ACC behind Duke, Florida State, and Stanford.

There are still holes to fill on the roster, but Cross has done a really impressive job to get together this collection of talent in a short amount of time.