Grading Georgia Tech's Signing of Elite Guard Prospect Kayden Allen

Kayden Allen, without a doubt, is an elite pickup for Georgia Tech and will change the trajectory of this program. With his elite scoring prowess and ability to provide offense at a high level, the Yellow Jackets have significantly upgraded their backcourt. Allen is a top 50 national recruit and for good reason.

Head Coach Thoughts On The Prospect

Head Coach Scott Cross gave his thoughts on the prolific guard.

“Kayden is a prolific scorer that will provide us with instant offense,” Cross said. “He is a top-50 prospect in the class. Kayden has NBA size and skill at the guard position with playmaking ability. He started his high school career at Grayson High School right here in Atlanta before transferring to Montverde, where he teamed up with Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell and Derik Queen, who were all first-round NBA Draft choices.”

To hear your coach say you have NBA size and skill says a lot about his confidence in you and your abilities. That makes Allen a guy you must consider and pay attention to.

He has played on Elite Programs

You take a look at the programs he has played on from Grayson, Montverde Academy (FL), and Long Island Lutheran (NY), and you can’t help but be impressed. Montverde is where he was most impressive, and he was the starting guard on a national basketball program. He made a number of highlight plays and showcased his scoring prowess while playing with them. Grayson is where it all started for Allen, where he slowly started to become a name to watch. Long Island Lutheran was the final stop for Allen before college. With these elite stops, he played for great coaches.

Assessing the signing

A lot of the questions surrounding the new look Georgia Tech program, led by Scott Cross, are whether they would be able to land elite prospects. That notion is no longer a question anymore after what the Yellow Jackets were able to accomplish in the transfer portal and some of the elite prospects they got in recruiting. One of those is Allen, who was formerly committed to Cincinnati. After the decommitment, Georgia Tech wasted no time and recruited him hard and was able to bring him in. You look at areas they struggled in the last regime, where scoring at a high level and having a guy who could create offense. They will no longer have those questions with Allen. He will be a guy who thrives in this system and will be able to help the deficiencies Georgia Tech had. Landing a top 50 prospect is elite for any coach, but doing it before you even coached in a live game is impressive. That makes this an elite get and a high grade.

Grade: A