Georgia Tech vs Monmouth Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
In this story:
20:00 1H- Georgia Tech hits the first basket of the game and has a 3-0 lead early.
Starters for Georgia Tech:
G- Akai Fleming
G- Lamar Washington
G- Kam Craft
F- Kowacie Reeves
C- Mouhamed Sylla
Georgia Tech fell to Mississippi State at home 85-73 last time on the hardwood and stuggled shootin the ball from the perimeter. The Yellow Jackets shot just 34% from the field. Mississippi State also won the points in the paint with a 42-26 advantage.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.
More Georgia Tech Basketball News:
•Everything From Damon Stoudamire After 85-73 Loss To Mississippi State
•Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State SEC/ACC Challenge Live Updates NCAA Basketball
•Georgia Tech Drops Their Third Consecutive Game After 85-73 Loss To Mississippi State
•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.Follow najehwilk