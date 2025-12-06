Georgia Tech vs Monmouth Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

20:00 1H- Georgia Tech hits the first basket of the game and has a 3-0 lead early.

Starters for Georgia Tech:

G- Akai Fleming

G- Lamar Washington

G- Kam Craft

F- Kowacie Reeves

C- Mouhamed Sylla

Georgia Tech fell to Mississippi State at home 85-73 last time on the hardwood and stuggled shootin the ball from the perimeter. The Yellow Jackets shot just 34% from the field. Mississippi State also won the points in the paint with a 42-26 advantage.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

•Everything From Damon Stoudamire After 85-73 Loss To Mississippi State

•Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State SEC/ACC Challenge Live Updates NCAA Basketball

•Georgia Tech Drops Their Third Consecutive Game After 85-73 Loss To Mississippi State

•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel