Georgia Tech vs Monmouth Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Can the Yellow Jackets end the three game skid?
Najeh Wilkins|
Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire on the sideline against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire on the sideline against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

20:00 1H- Georgia Tech hits the first basket of the game and has a 3-0 lead early.

Starters for Georgia Tech:

G- Akai Fleming

G- Lamar Washington

G- Kam Craft

F- Kowacie Reeves

C- Mouhamed Sylla

Georgia Tech fell to Mississippi State at home 85-73 last time on the hardwood and stuggled shootin the ball from the perimeter. The Yellow Jackets shot just 34% from the field. Mississippi State also won the points in the paint with a 42-26 advantage.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

