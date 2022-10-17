ACC Basketball: Three ACC Teams Make Initial AP Top 25

College basketball is three weeks away from tip-off, but the first AP top 25 of the season has arrived. For fans of the ACC, there are fewer teams in the rankings than normal, but the conference is going to have the preseason #1 team this year.

North Carolina is going to start the season as the team to beat not only in the ACC but the country as well. After entering the NCAA tournament as an eight-seed last year and making a surprise run to the national championship game where they fell short against Kansas, North Carolina is going to be the favorite heading into the year. North Carolina is not going to be able to catch anyone by surprise this year and will have big expectations this year with four of five starters from last year's team back.

Where will Georgia Tech finish in the ACC this year?

Other ACC teams in the AP Poll include Duke at #7 and Virginia at #18. Duke is going to be a team to watch this year in its first season without Coach K on the court, but the Blue Devils are still one of the most talented teams in the country and the conference. Virginia is looking to make another run under veteran head coach Tony Bennett and can't be counted out in the conference race.

ACC Basketball is getting closer and it will be interesting to see how the conference race plays out this season.

