Georgia Tech Running Backs Coach Mike Daniels Resigns From Position

Halfway through his first season as the Georgia Tech running backs coach, Mike Daniels has resigned from his position the school announced today via a press release. Donald Hill-Eley is going to assume the role of the new running backs coach for the Yellow Jackets for the rest of the season. Eley is the father of Yellow Jackets linebacker Ace Eley and has been a longtime coach.

Daniels was in his first season at Georgia Tech after coming over from the University of Buffalo and was known to be an energetic recruiter and coach. There has not been a reason given as of yet for his resignation.

In the press release, interim head coach Brent Key made a brief comment on Daniel's resignation:

“I thank Mike for his contributions to our program and student-athletes and wish him the best in the future,”

With six games left to go this season and the Yellow Jackets on a two-game winning streak, this is strange timing for sure.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech names Alabama's J Batt as its new athletic director

Georgia Tech Football: Tight end Mid-Season Report Card

ACC Football: Official Week seven game predictions

Georgia Tech offers 2023 wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Kalani Norris is no longer with the team

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Todd Monken

Georgia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Mid-Season Report Card

Georgia Tech Men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner speaks on NIL at ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech Football offers 2023 in-state prospect Khalil Barnes