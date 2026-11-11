Biggest Winners/Losers From Georgia Tech's 85-71 win over Eastern Kentucky

While it was not a perfect win for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night against Eastern Kentucky, they found a way to surge in the second half after trailing by a point at halftime.

It was an uncomfortable first half for Scott Cross and Georgia Tech, as the offense could not find any rhythm and Eastern Kentucky was executing well to throw off the Yellow Jackets. Led by forward Tylis Jordan, the second half belonged to Georgia Tech. They shot the ball a little better and won big on the boards to give Cross a 3-0 start.

So who are the biggest winners and losers from last night's game?

Winner: Tylis Jordan

This game belonged to Jordan.

Georgia Tech has size issues in the frontcourt, and when talking about his overall team before the season, Cross admitted that he did not have any players who he felt could play more than 30 minutes in a game and that it was going to take a group effort each night.

Jordan played 35 minutes last night, and he deserved every single one of them. He shot 8-for-12 from the field for 27 points, including 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Jordan was a +19 on the floor in his 35 minutes and had six rebounds as well as two assists.

Is this the start of a big season for Jordan or just a one-off performance? If he can replicate this, the Yellow Jackets could surprise in some ACC games this season.

Loser: Georgia Tech's three-point shooting

After an efficient night shooting the three against Georgia Southern, the Yellow Jackets three point shooting went the other way in this game.

Georgia Tech finished 7-for-24 from deep and Victor Valdes (3-for-5) and Kam Craft (2-for-7) had five of those makes. Craft is the best shooter on the team and a lot is going to be put on his shoulders each night from that perspective because this team just lacks shooting across the board.

This is going to be a part of the game that fans have to watch each game and it could be a big factor on if the Yellow Jackets can be better than projected.

Winner: Victor Valdes

Valdes had only played an average of eight minutes per game in the wins over Hampton and Georgia Southern, but he was on the floor for 28 minutes last night and was one of the key factors in Georgia Tech getting a win against EKU.

Valdes scored 17 points last night and shot 5-for-7 from the field, including a 3-for-5 mark from three, while also pulling in six rebounds and five assists. He was a +13 in 28 minutes and I think he is going to be feautred prominetly going forward for Georgia Tech.

Loser: Georgia Tech's first year players

The Yellow Jackets are going to hope to get more from from their first-year players going forward, but last night was a rough night for the few minutes that they did get on the court.

Moustapha Diop was a -6 in three minutes, Kaiden Bailey scored 0 points in 10 minutes, finishing as a -2 in those minutes, and Kayden Allen was a -4 in just two minutes.

Cross wanted to lean on his veterans last night, but I think Georgia Tech is going to need contributors from their first year players at some point.