Ohio State vs. UConn Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Nov. 13

The UConn Huskies are poised to once again be a National Championship contender under Dan Hurley. They're 3-0 to start the season, including a massive 85-77 revenge win against the team they lost to in the National Championship Game a year ago: the Michigan Wolverines.

UConn will look to keep its undefeated season alive when it takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday night.

The Buckeyes lost their season opener to BYU, but since bounced back with wins against Youngstown State and Marshall.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten vs. Big East showdown.

Ohio State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio State +11.5 (-110)

UConn -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ohio State +540

UConn -800

Total

147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Ohio State vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: PeoplesBank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Ohio State record: 2-1

UConn record: 3-0

Ohio State vs. UConn Key Player to Watch

Braylon Mullins, G - UConn Huskies

Braylon Mullins is back with the Huskies and is going to be the focal point of this team this season. He's leading the team in points, averaging 17.7 points per game through their first three games. He was a big reason that they beat Michigan last Friday, racking up 23 points and four rebounds. I expect him to have another big performance tonight.

Ohio State vs. UConn Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting a side in this game, I'm going to bet the UNDER. I think UConn is going to be one of the best UNDER teams in college basketball this season. If their first few games are any indication, they're going to rely on their strong defensive play. They rank eighth in the country in defensive efficiency despite one of their first three opponents being the defending national champions.

It's also worth noting that both teams in this game play at a relatively slow rate, ranking outside the top 100 in possessions per game.

Let's bet on this being a defensive battle.

Pick: UNDER 147.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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