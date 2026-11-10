Georgia Tech vs Eastern Kentucky Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

1st Half

3:40 1H- Eastern Kentucky leads Georgia Tech 35-32; one of the big stories so far is the bench points from the Colonels who have 19. They are also dominating the paint with an 18-8 advantage

4:40 1H- Georgia Tech trails 33-29, having a tough time taking care of the basketball. Eastern Kentucky has nailed its last three baskets

7:55 1H- Georgia Tech is on a current 12-2 run, they have turned it up defensively. The Yellow Jackets have five steals for the game and has forced four tunrovers in the past 3:21. Game is tied 21-21

9:00 1H - Georgia Tech has closed the deficit to one point, and is on a current 9-0 run. GT trails 19-18

9:40 1H- Tylis Jordan getting it done on both ends of the floor and has helped close a 19-9 deficit, to a three point game. EKU 19, GT 16

11:44 1H- Georgia Tech has five turnovers in the past six minutes and is in an early 15-9 hole.

12:27 1H- Eastern Kentucky leads the Yellow Jackets 13-9 both are shooting horribly from the field. GT has three early turnovers

15:38 1H - Georgia Tech is off to a 7-5 lead early in the first. Eastern Kentucky is 1-8 in the past 2:42.

18:45 1H- Nasir Whitlock nails the first field goal of the game for the Yellow Jackets. It is a three pointer. GT leads 3-2

19:46 1H- Eastern Kentucky nails the first basket of the game after a David King field goal. EKU has a 2-0 lead

Pregame

G- Colby Garland

G- Nasir Whitlock

G- Kam Craft

F- Jackson Fields

F- Tylis Jordan