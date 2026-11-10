Georgia Tech vs Eastern Kentucky Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights
In this story:
1st Half
3:40 1H- Eastern Kentucky leads Georgia Tech 35-32; one of the big stories so far is the bench points from the Colonels who have 19. They are also dominating the paint with an 18-8 advantage
4:40 1H- Georgia Tech trails 33-29, having a tough time taking care of the basketball. Eastern Kentucky has nailed its last three baskets
7:55 1H- Georgia Tech is on a current 12-2 run, they have turned it up defensively. The Yellow Jackets have five steals for the game and has forced four tunrovers in the past 3:21. Game is tied 21-21
9:00 1H- Georgia Tech has closed the deficit to one point, and is on a current 9-0 run. GT trails 19-18
9:40 1H- Tylis Jordan getting it done on both ends of the floor and has helped close a 19-9 deficit, to a three point game. EKU 19, GT 16
11:44 1H- Georgia Tech has five turnovers in the past six minutes and is in an early 15-9 hole.
12:27 1H- Eastern Kentucky leads the Yellow Jackets 13-9 both are shooting horribly from the field. GT has three early turnovers
15:38 1H- Georgia Tech is off to a 7-5 lead early in the first. Eastern Kentucky is 1-8 in the past 2:42.
18:45 1H- Nasir Whitlock nails the first field goal of the game for the Yellow Jackets. It is a three pointer. GT leads 3-2
19:46 1H- Eastern Kentucky nails the first basket of the game after a David King field goal. EKU has a 2-0 lead
Pregame
G- Colby Garland
G- Nasir Whitlock
G- Kam Craft
F- Jackson Fields
F- Tylis Jordan
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk