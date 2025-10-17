CBB Expert Lists Georgia Tech's Kam Craft As A Top 10 Shooter In College Basketball
College basketball is right around the corner, and preseason lists are continuing to go out as the season approaches. A transfer portal addition was listed as one of the top three point shooters in the country, per Andy Katz, an expert in college hoops. Here is the list of players who made it: Belmont Tyler Lundblade, UCONN, Solo Ball, Mississippi States Josh Hubbard, Kansas States Abdi Bashir, Baylor's Obi Agbim, UC San Diego's Alex Chaikin, West Virginia's Honor Huff, UNC Wilmington's CJ Luster II, Louisville's Isaac McKneely, and Georgia Tech Kam Craft. Craft was listed as No. 10 according to this list. When you look at the percentages of three-point shooters on this list, Craft is third in percentage out of all the players on the list at a 43.1% clip from beyond the arc.
Miami (OH) Transfer
Craft was a pickup from Miami (OH), and he provides much-needed shooting to a team that struggled to shoot the basketball at a high level and often went several periods without buying a bucket. Craft provides a scoring punch for the Yellow Jackets. Last season with the Red Hawks, he averaged 13.6 points, three rebounds, and an assist. An area where he did his damage was beyond the arc, where he shot 43.1% from long range. To put it simply, Craft is a spark plug that is capable of going off in any game. You can see this in his 40-point outing last season against Toledo when he knocked down nine threes. He also put together six scoring outings of 20 or more points last season.
Head Coach Damon Stoudamire offered his thoughts on landing Craft in the offseason.
"I think in Kam, we've got one of the best shooters in the country. I think that in terms of shooting, we haven't had that since I've been here. He can make spot-ups, and he can come off picks," said Stoudamire.
The constant movement will loom large for the Yellow Jackets, especially with Baye Ndongo likely getting all the attention in the perimeter and teams looking to double him. That will open up the three-point shot, and Craft will get a lot of open looks where he can make the defense pay for not defending him.
Here is a deeper dive from our own Arvon Bacon on what he accomplished in high school.
“Craft, a son of Chicago, brings a gritty edge and magnetic energy to the court, qualities that have already won over the coaching staff and are sure to ignite the passion of Tech fans. However, playing for Coach Stoudamrie will not be his first stint in Atlanta. As a senior in high school, Craft played for Atlanta prep program, The Skills Factory, where he was ranked as a four-star prospect, averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.”
Craft could be the missing piece Georgia Tech needs to take that next step forward as a program in the coach Stoudamire era. If Craft is the shooter that he was at Miami (OH) and can space the floor, opening up other areas of the floor, Georgia Tech will have a good chance to make the NCAA tournament.