Damon Stoudamire Hopes He Can Remain The Head Coach At Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's regular season ended today with a close loss to Clemson on the road. It was the Yellow Jackets 12th straight loss to end the season, a program record, and now the conversation turns to whether or not head coach Damon Stoudamire gets another season with the Yellow Jackets.

Speculation has risen over the past couple of months about Stoudamire's status with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech started off ACC play reasonably well, nearly knocking off Duke on the road and then beating Boston College, but the season has nosedived since and Georgia Tech sits at the bottom of the conference standings and will not play in the ACC Tournament next week.

What happens now?

When asked after the game if he expects to be the head coach at Georgia Tech next season, this was Stoudamire's answer:

“There is nothing in me that doesn’t want to be the head coach of this team next year and this program,” Stoudamire said. “We’ve had two years where we have had a trajectory in the program, but I do understand the business we are in. There is a left-hand column and a right-hand column that we are all accountable for. That didn’t meet the standard this year. I’m looking forward to hopefully having a chance to remake this and see what happens then.”

I asked Damon Stoudamire if he expects to be the head coach at Georgia Tech next season. He hopes so.



It seems as if things have been trending towards Stoudamire not returning for a fourth season at Georgia Tech.

ESPN's College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello had him on hot seat watch, and with the Yellow Jackets potentially considering another option. Here is what Borzello said in his article:

“Industry sources are beginning to believe Tech is trending toward opening. The athletic director who hired Stoudamire is no longer at the school, the Yellow Jackets are currently in last place in the ACC -- despite having a roster with a respectable level of talent -- and Damon Stoudamire is just 42-52 in three seasons. He would reportedly be owed less than $3 million if the program moved on at the end of the season."

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander echoed similar sentiments about Stoudamire likely being out as the coach at Georgia Tech:

"The noise surrounding this one has risen a lot in the past month, as the Yellow Jackets have dropped to the basement of the 18-team ACC. Damon Stoudamire is only in his third season, but the athletic director now (Ryan Alpert) is not the AD who hired Stoudamire in 2023. I think this one opens. GT has been outside of the KenPom top 100 in all three of Stoudamire's seasons. It's a lower-end ACC job in a really good location. How much can it compete in NIL in 2026? A resourceful hire is vital just to get Tech a shot at playing into the top half of the conference."

Stoudamire would leave Georgia Tech with a 42-54 record after three seasons if he is let go. The Yellow Jackets have not come close to sniffing the NCAA Tournament during his time as the head coach.

Since their national championship appearance in 2004, it has been a struggle for this program over the past two decades. They have only made the NCAA Tournament four times since that dream season (2005, 2007, 2010, and 2021) and they have not made it past the second round in any of those appearances. In fact, Georgia Tech has only finished with an above .500 record in conference play twice since then (11-9 in 2019-2020 and 11-6 in 2020-2021).