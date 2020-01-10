Confidence Is Sky-High For GT Basketball

Heading into their Wednesday night matchup, Duke had won their their last 2 games against Miami & Boston College by an average margin of 36 points. Add their matchups with Brown & Wofford to the equation, and that margin still remains over 30 (31.5).

Before the Yellow Jackets ultimately fell 73-64 to the #2 Blue Devils, Georgia Tech was within striking distance of Duke, trailing by just 2 points with 3 minutes left to go. They might not have ended up in the win column, but the team's confidence as through the roof. Just ask sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe.

"We're ultra confident right now. We kept up with the #2 team in the country," Devoe said. "We played really sound that game. We executed really well, and the defensive intensity is at a high level."

The Jackets played with a ton of energy against the Coach K's squad, and Devoe knows they will have to continue to do so no matter who they suit up against. Boston College might not be the highly touted team that Duke team, but they are still someone to be respected. They have won 5 of their last 6 and are 3-1 in ACC play, including beating the defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers in their previous outing.

"We have to compete at a high level every night," Devoe said. "Every team is good in this conference, so we have to bring it every game."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp