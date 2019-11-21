Tom Crean Thinks Josh Pastner's Current Team Is His Best At Georgia Tech

Though he is currently in just year 2 of his tenure as the head coach of Georgia, Tom Crean has seen enough to already be issuing high praise to Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. The Yellow Jackets came up short in their Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate efforts yesterday, but Crean was asked if he thought Pastner's 2019-20 team was the best he has ever compiled while at The Institute.

"I do, yeah," Crean said.

"The bottom line is Georgia Tech is good. He’s doing an excellent job with that team. I mean, this is the best team that, you could see it, this is the best team that he’s had in his time there."

While only having faced Georgia Tech twice as the head coach of UGA, Crean has actually gone toe-to-toe with Pastner and his Jackets three times. They met in the first round of the NIT on March 14, 2017 when Crean was the then head coach of Indiana and Pastner was in his first year at Tech. GT came out on top 75-63, culminating in Crean's dismissal from IU just 2 days later.

"They’re deeper. They, they’re skilled. Devoe is really improved. Jose Alvarado is a winner and obviously he wasn’t himself tonight with what he was dealing with his ankle. Bubba Parham has got tremendous range, tremendous speed and quickness. Banks is improving he was a key focus for us."

So while Tech has been a defensively minded team under Pastner, it helps to know that one of the better offensive minds in college basketball can see and appreciate what he is attempting to build.

