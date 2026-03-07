Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Clemson

While Georgia Tech is not going to be playing in the conference tournament next week, they are hoping to end the season on a high note today when they face Clemson.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a hard-fought loss to California despite gaining a double-digit lead in the first half. Tech recognized its senior class prior to tipoff in its last home game of the season and Kowacie Reeves Jr. poured in a game-high 19 points in his McCamish Pavilion farewell. He was one of three Jackets in double-figures and fellow classmate Lamar Washington had a strong senior night showing with 10 assists.

Clemson comes into its home finale having dropped five of its past six games, most recently a 67-63 defeat at North Carolina on Tuesday. While owning a 12-3 home record this season, the Tigers have fallen in two of the past three in Littlejohn Coliseum. A pair of Tigers pace the offense in conference play for Clemson as RJ Godfrey leads the way at 12.3 points per game, while Carter Welling adds 10.2 points per game.

Let's break down the game.

Can they win?

Georgia Tech has taken the last two meetings at Clemson, including last season’s triple-overtime thriller, and seeks its third-straight victory in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tech’s last two victories in Littlejohn Coliseum have both come in overtime fashion with Tech winning in double-overtime in 2024. In the first meeting this season, Georgia Tech trailed by just two at halftime, but Clemson shot 51.9 percent in the second half to pull away for the win. Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington both finished in double-figures led by Reeves’ 19 points. Washington added 10.

Last year’s meeting at Clemson saw Baye Ndongo post a double-double behind 18 points and 13 rebounds. Ndongo scored the final six points in the third overtime to lift the Jackets to their first road win of the season. The Tigers were ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll at the time. Each Damon Stoudamire season has seen the Jackets and Tigers split their home-and-home meetings, with

each team taking their respective road wins. A win for Tech on Saturday would extend the streak to three-straight seasons

The Tigers have not been playing well as of late and Georgia Tech is looking to spoil things for them

Georgia Tech has had 21 games this season decided by 15 points or less, including 12 by 10 points or less, and five by five points or less . On an 11-game skid, the Yellow Jackets look to get

back to winning ways on Saturday. Georgia Tech is 9-1 this season when holding its opponent to under 40.0% shooting from the floor - its only loss coming at Virginia Tech. Alternatively, the Jackets are 2-18 when opponents shoot over 40.0% from the field, including a 0-7 mark when shooting over 50.0%.

The Jackets have held 10 opponents to 40 percent or under from the floor, most recently Virginia Tech (33.8%) . For the sixth time in ACC play, and seventh overall, Tech shot over 45.0% from the field at Louisville (45.9%) and could not pull out the victory. In Stoudamire’s three seasons, Tech has done so 16 times (four in 2024-25; five in 2023-24).

Tech has held six ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently California (20.8%), and 10 total under 40.0% . Overall, this season, the Jackets have held 12 opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 21 to under 40% In Georgia Tech wins, the Yellow Jackets are shooting on average, 48.0 percent from the field, while its opponents average 35.5 percent.

Can anything happen in college basketball? Yes, but I don't think the Yellow Jackets have enough to go on the road and beat the Tigers.

Final Score: Clemson 86, Georgia Tech 77