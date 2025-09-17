Damon Stoudamire Says Mouhamed Sylla Could Be One Of The Best Freshmen In The Country
Coming out of high school, Mouhammed Sylla was a four-star prospect, the No. 2 center, the No. 2 player in Arizona, and the No. 17 player nationally. He made a name for himself in Arizona with his elite two-way ability and how much he punished defenders at the rim. He’s already making quite a name for himself among the team and impressing the coaching staff at Georgia Tech.
In his preseason media availability, head coach Damon Stoudamire raved about the freshman big man and his potential to not only be one of the best on the team but even in the country.
“I think we have some special ones in this class, starting with Mouhamed Sylla. I think that he’ll be one of the best freshmen in the country. I think people should enjoy watching him while they can. You know, he's a joy to be around, and he does things that freshmen don't do. I'm excited to coach him,” said Stoudamire.
Potential high-impact player
Sylla will likely command the five position for coach Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets this season with his 6’10 and 240 frame. With his elite shot blocking ability and rebounding, he should be a natural fit alongside Baye Ndongo this year. What makes him truly special is his ability to guard 1-5 and not have a drop off, no matter who he is guarding. He gives coach Stoudamire another elite defender on the backend and in the interior while also not being a liability on the perimeter. The Yellow Jackets haven’t had this touted of a freshman in a long time.
Here is a deeper dive on Sylla via Adam Finklestein coming out of high school
“Sylla is a mobile and athletic big man with a very high defensive upside. He has exceptional movement skills for a player his size, but also owns a rock-solid build. He's already strong and physical, but has plenty of room to continue adding muscle mass once he enters a college weight room. He's a very high-level rim protector who can patrol the paint from a wide radius, and also move well enough away from the rim to have some versatility, particularly as a pick-and-roll defender.
Offensively, he is going to have immediate value as both a rim-runner and a lob threat. He changes ends of the floor with a fluid gate and gets off his feet with both explosiveness and power. His hands seem above average, although they could stand to improve, he is a capable finisher with both around the rim. He's not a true low-post presence, but more comfortable making short face-up drives, typically from the high post area.
The Senegalese native is old for his grade, and will turn 20 at the end of the month, but became one of the best big men in the class immediately upon his arrival because of his physical prowess and defensive tools.”
Sylla was one of the prized recruits of the 2025 class in the country and especially for coach Stoudamire. He is expected to step up and be a key contributor early for the Yellow Jackets in helping them achieve their goals.