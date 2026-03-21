Did Georgia Tech Finally Get It Right With Their Basketball Hire?

The initial reaction continues to be positive for the Yellow Jackets new head coach for its basketball program, Scott Cross. The community, president, vice president, athletic director, and fan base have been very receptive to Cross. Even head football coach Brent Key chimed in on the new hire.

“I’m so happy for Georgia Tech that we’ve hired Scott Cross to lead our men’s basketball program. Just take a look at his bio — he’s a winner. He and I share the same values when it comes to what we want our teams to be about — toughness, discipline, commitment and execution. When Georgia Tech men’s basketball is rolling, the Thrillerdome is the most electric place to be in the city of Atlanta, and it lifts the entire Institute. I can’t wait for those days to return, and I think that Scott is the guy to take us there,” said Key.

These are all good natural signs to see for any coach coming in. It is nothing like getting the backing from all of the important people and the fan base.

Was it the right hire?

Dec 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Scott Cross watches play against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It sure feels like it was for Georgia Tech. They have a head coach with nearly two decades of experience at the helm, who has developed a number of players and has won at a high level. Coach Cross already has 350 wins in his career, 10 20-win seasons, and five of them have come in the last five years. He was incredibly successful in the Sun Belt conference and was able to get a lot out of his talent.

Georgia Tech needs a coach who can do more with less, and that has been a vital part of Cross's career. The Yellow Jackets will present a new problem, but as he has shown at previous spots like UT Arlington and Troy, it doesn’t take him long to turn around programs. When you look at what he offers, the opportunity, and his pedigree, it feels like a strong match for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech should be back in contention soon under Cross. The next few weeks will say a lot about who he can bring in terms of players and the staff he puts together. As of this moment, this feels like the right hire to get Georgia Tech back on the map. Coach Cross is set to have his press conference on Monday at 11:00 am.