Everything From Akai Fleming and Lamar Washington After A Win Over SE Louisiana
Two great performances from Lamar Washington and Akai Fleming was huge in a comeback victory for the Yellow Jackets. After the win, they talked to the media. Here is everything they had to say
On what allowed the team to play a more complete game in the second half…
Lamar Washington’s answer….
“I'll just say the energy. Just energy and being together, and just really just focusing on the details, paying attention to the details, and really just executing the plays, and then everything else just took care of itself.
Akai Fleming’s answer…
“Coach just harped on um details in the halftime locker room. So we just went out there and tried to execute that.”
On the turnovers….
Fleming….
“I would say really our energy coming into the game that really affected us a lot but we picked it up in the second half.”
Washington…
“Energy was affecting us just not being all the way locked in I feel like we weren't all locked in, and then we just came out of the energy. Just wanting it, we more hungry I say also more hungry.
Washington on his Georgia Tech debut…
“It was exciting. I've been waiting months to play here in front of the fans with my guys. So, that was exciting. And yeah, you know, I was hurt the last, you know, last couple of weeks. So, just really me getting my rhythm, letting the game come to me, not trying to force anything, and, you know, hit some shots when the ball was there, it was wide open. So, felt good.”
Fleming on his expanded role and providing a spark…
“Yeah, for sure. They need a guy to come off the bench, you know, bring the energy off the bench helping those guys. The ultimate goal is to get the win. So yeah.”
On the Georgia Tech vs Georgia rivalry....
Fleming…
“That's going to be a big game. I feel like this week we really got to be laser-focused for practice, and we should be able to get it done.”
Washington…
“Oh yeah, most definitely. I'm excited for that game. You know, I love a rivalry. I love a good competition, and I feel like that's something that we want. We're hungry for that.
So, I'm excited for that.”
On what they want to improve the most…
Fleming…
“Definitely turnovers. We've got to limit turnovers and execute better.
Washington…
Yeah, I say turnovers. We gotta win good games, win against big, good teams. You got to at least have like 15, 14, 13 turnovers left. We've been having a lot of uh a lot of mistakes, a lot of just not executing. As I said, we got to harp on not turning the ball over and then also coming up with a better start, more energy at the beginning of the game, better start, and I feel like everything else will work itself out.”
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Moves Up Three Spots In Latest AP Poll
•Georgia Tech An ACC Championship Favorite After Chaotic Weekend In The Conference
•How Does Georgia Tech Respond After A Loss Coming Off Its Bye Week?
•Three Players Who Need To Step Up For Georgia Tech In The Final Three Games