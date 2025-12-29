Everything From Baye Ndongo & Chas Kelly III After A Win Over Florida A&M In The Final Non-Conference Game

Baye Ndongo on returning to the court...

“I mean, it feels great to be back on the court first and just, you know, just play with my guys. It was actually amazing to feel that joy to be back on the court.”

Chas Kelly on feeling more comfortable…

“It's great to play with everybody. This is the first or second or third time that we've had everybody, but it's been really good to just get guys in there, get guys out, and just get a feel for everybody's game.”

Kelly on if the first half is the way the team can play the rest of the season…

“Yes. Like I said, it's one of the first or one of the few times we've all been able to play with each other. So having Baye (Ndongo) be able to play off Mo (Sylla) and Mo be able to play off Baye and the starting guards be able to play off both the bigs and get a good feel for the game, and then make adjustments from there is really refreshing.”

Ndongo on ACC play coming up…

“We're super ready. I mean, we've been working on it, and we know how the agency has been, and we've been talking about it with the new guys every time. So feel like we are ready to compete and do the things we have to do.”

Kelly on ACC play coming up…

“We feel like we haven't played our best basketball, which is really encouraging because it's December and you want to play your best basketball in February and March, but we feel like that this is a year that we can get over the hump and make the NCAA tournament.”

Kelly on playing at home against FAMU…

“It was nice. We kind of have a decent crowd today for being the holidays, but it's always exciting when you see kids cheering for open jump shots and dunks and whenever we're active on defense and get steals and run out in transition.”

Ndongo on helping Mo Sylla on the upcoming ACC play….

“Yeah, of course. I mean, it's not just Mo, but it's just all the new guys.

I feel like a lot of these guys never play in the ACC, and it's a tough league and honestly, we've all been talking about whether the guys are ready to play. They're excited to play. So, we've been talking about it a lot, and I've been trying to help them as much as I can to just be ready for these coming games.”

Ndongo on how the nonconference games has helped the Yellow Jackets for ACC play…

“I mean of course, because honestly this like a test to get us ready, because you know, these mid-major, low-major, they really want to take our spot and playing against guys like that are hungry like to beat you like they want to it's they want to kill you. It's honestly helpful for all of us and especially the new guys to see this, like we can take this for a grind, cuz everybody wants to be here. Everybody wants to take our spot.”

Kelly on playing a complete game as the next step…

“Seeing how earlier in the season it was kind of hard for us to kind of get some length between our matchup and then as the season has gone on we've gone on to getting better and been able to build leads and now I would say next things for teams is to build leads and also be able to hold leads and expand the leads.”

Kelly on the game against Duke on New Year's Eve…

“At the end of the day, this is basketball. Yes, it's going to be lots of new guys going into that environment. Um, for me, being there, this is going to be my fourth time going to Duke. It's going to get loud. Good things are going to happen, bad things are going to happen. But the main message that we're going to tell our guys is don't let the highs get too high and let the lows get too low. Just continue to play basketball at the end of the day.”

