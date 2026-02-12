Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 83-67 Loss To Wake Forest

The Yellow Jackets are now 11-14 on the season and have lost their sixth consecutive game. Georgia Tech is in a really tough spot and has struggled as of late in an improved ACC conference. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the loss on Wednesday night.

1. Wake Forest 10-0 run to begin the second half

This run opened up the floodgates for Wake Forest, which took complete control of the game. It was difficult for the Yellow Jackets to recover after the Demon Deacons went on a 10-0 run to begin the half. Georgia Tech would never recover and could only cut the lead to single digits one time. The Demon Deacons did it with their stellar shooting from beyond the arc and their passing of the football. Wake Forest stretched its lead all the way up to 15 points before the Yellow Jackets called a timeout. It would be the straw that broke the camel’s back, and that was where Georgia Tech lost the game.

2. Georgia Tech struggles from the floor again

The Yellow Jackets shot 38.5% from the floor, and while their three-point shooting was a lot better, it wouldn’t make a difference in the game. Davi Remagen, Cole Kirouac, and Lamar Washington didn’t get on the board at all. Akai Fleming, while he has been improving, struggled with efficiency on the night, shooting just 4-15 from the floor and was 0-9 in the first half. It feels like the offense has regressed from where we saw it earlier in the year, and the Yellow Jackets have no answers at the moment. It is a tough spot for the Ramblin Wreck, which was expected to take a step forward in 2025-2026.

3. No answers for Wake Forest Juke Harris

Harris was a problem throughout the night for the Yellow Jackets as he recorded a double-double, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds. He also dished out three assists. Harris did a lot of his damage in the second half, going 5-9 from the field and scoring 12 points. He was efficient and finished 9-18 from the field. Harris was big on the defensive glass and contributed in a big way for Wake Forest, having a +10 advantage against Georgia Tech.

4. Kowacie Reeves was the lone bright spot

Reeves missed the last game for the Yellow Jackets on the road against Stanford with an injury. He made a return and played at a high level for Georgia Tech, being a go-to option offensively. In the first half, he had 14 points on 5-7 shooting. The second half would be marred by foul trouble as Reeves picked up his fourth foul with 14:46 left in the game. It would make Reeves miss a good chunk of the second half, which doomed the Yellow Jackets and their struggling offensively. Reeves finished with 18 points on 7-12 shooting. They sorely missed him being out, and he showed today why he is the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets this season.

5. Georgia Tech is officially in trouble

Coming in the Ramblin Wreck was 2-9 in the ACC, but now they have fallen to 2-10 in conference play and sit at the bottom of the conference. They still have games against Virginia, Louisville, and Clemson on the schedule. It will be hard to find a win in any of those major games. They are not playing good basketball at the moment and have no answers offensively or defensively right now. They have struggled with turnovers and consistent play all season. It looks likely they will miss the ACC tournament unless they have a miraculous turnaround.

