Everything From Georgia Tech Forward Baye Ndongo In His Media Availability Session

The Yellow Jackets star big man talked to the media during the week before a major matchup against Clemson on Saturday. Here is everything he had to say.

On the win against NC State….

“We all know we shouldn't let that happen. But after doing that, we know what we got to do to get back to the race, and we really needed that win. We are always trying to come back stronger and just trying to play for each other and have a price for it.”

On playing smaller ball and more guards and if it helps the team….

“I mean, maybe. Honestly, I feel like we can play both. We always struggle with the energy and all that type of thing. I feel like as long as we come with energy, we really don't care how the coach plays because he got his game plan. He knows more than us. So we are just trying to educate as much as we can. He feels like that game we needed one big then two big. So, and we stuck to the plan, everything went smoothly.”

On if he is getting doubled more….

“I mean, they've been doubling a little bit, but you know, you've got to learn how to play with the double and get my team move the ball around, invite the double because I feel like that might help us invite the double and just make the right play.”

On if he will dribble behind the back anymore and if his teammates gave him a hard time….

“Yes. Actually everybody. Some of the guys actually got a film as they got it on their phone, so show me every time. I just got to get better with that; it was so funny though.

On what they said about on the film about the play….

“I watched the film with Coach Nate yesterday, and the first thing you say is the curse you like man, what. I guess he's part of it. It's got to be better from that next time.”

On what he has seen from Jaeden Mustaf…

“It means a lot for me because obviously you see what he did in the other game, and he was one of the main reasons we won that game because he was playing defense and offense. He was basically doing everything, and I told him. As long as our energy is right, especially the other players, the rest are going to follow us and feel like Jaeden set the tone for us the other day.”

On Mouhamed Sylla dealing with injury and his response…

“He's doing better. He's been doing better at it, especially after he had a meeting because he was kind of mad about it. You know, he's injured, but it's part of the game, so he couldn't control that. After all the coaches, players, everybody's trying to get him connected the team more than it's more than just basketball, just being on the floor. I feel like he's doing way better now, way better.”

On if NC State game can be a spark for the team…

“Honestly, it's bigger than that. I feel like it's about us, not other programs. I feel like the way we played the last game, it just happened to be NC State, but I feel like that's how we were going to play out of any game because of what we've been through and after what happened before that. I was going to say it's bigger than it is on us and realize just got to come with the game plan and just execute more.”

On Kowacie Reeves and what he has done outside of basketball and him as a teammate…

“Kowacie is probably one of the best teammates I ever had. Not because of basketball, but because I get to hang out with him. He was my roommate for two years, and just sitting around him, just talking and picking up his thoughts. What he thinks about things is actually really interesting. Yeah, Wacie a great guy

