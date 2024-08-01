Everything From Georgia Tech Point Guard Nait George At Thursday's Media Availability
Georgia Tech wrapped up summer practice today and while the season is still a few months away, the team is putting in work to try and have a winning season in 2024-2025. After practice wrapped up today, point guard Nait George spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his decision to change numbers...
"I wore number one back in high school and it was not available because Kyle had it when I got here so So I got my old number back, which was a good day. And J -Man, I was number two, just worked out for him as well."
2. On if he is trying to improve on taking the ball to the hoop...
"My whole player development is getting to the paint line, getting paint touches and finishing strong. That's all I've been working with it."
3. His thoughts on the new roster additions...
"We look great. I feel like our chemistry just keep going up from here. Like every day gets better and better and our space is better and just we look a lot better. Defense, everything. A lot of the new inside guys are getting a chance to play more with Baye out here right now."
4. On the new big guys...
"they stepped up. They've been getting better and better every day, just taking the new knowledge and just applying it. As a big, it's really hard. Coach expects a lot from them as big as it's not even good. They picked it up and it feels great to play with them every day."
5. On the defensive intensity...
"Yes, of course. I feel like that was kind of really kind of long last year, just getting a stop when we needed to. So having that energy to actually communication so we don't mess up like a matchup or an assignment."
6. On what he did this summer...
"In the summer, I was in Arizona. My uncle was training over there, like pro runs. I was with exos lifting three, four times a week."
7. On having Lance Terry back...
"Having Lance out there was great. It just makes a game easier. He just makes it simple plays. He plays hard. You know what you to get out of them every day. He plays hard, so I love playing them. So it was great to have him back."
8. On how the new transfers are adjusting...
"hey're adjusting well. Ryan will work really hard, changing their body so it's great seeing the results in the court today it showed and you see with all the bigs they are they're all getting better Dorian as well so just seeing them all development is great."
9. On if he is telling the freshmen about his experience and what he went through last year...
"I always tell them like it's not all about one week it's not all about like a certain practice don't hang your head over one one day in days and that's kind of what I tell them."
10. On what it's like being one of the older players...
"It feels like, it feels great, actually getting to see guys work the same position I was just in and seeing them go through the same stuff it's just it's nice you know with it kind of helping them out a little bit and give them like kind of like what's gonna happen before it happens and let them know so you're ready for it."
11. On Luke O'Brien...
"He brings shooting, versatility, he can guard 1-5 and having that shooting adds a lot to our offense, we have a guy in the post. Having that spacing, being able to knockdown the three, guarding whoever, it is another asset to the team."
12. On if defensive intensity is an emphasis with Coach...
"Yeah, defense, yeah, our assignments and just knowing what we need to do on defense and get the job there."