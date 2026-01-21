Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire's Media Availability

Ahead of a major matchup on the Flats on Saturday afternoon, head coach Damon Stoudamire talked to the media. Here is everything he had to say.

On the development of Jaeden Mustaf…

“It's still a work in progress. I think the biggest thing from freshman year to sophomore year for me is you know you're at the top of the scout report, so you've got to adjust to that, and I think it's been some adjustment for him in that manner. I think that he's figuring some things out but you guys continue to do that to me it's still too early know but I think freshman sophomore year for anybody college is a tough jump you know because again you know you're not on the scouting report like that compared to you know now you become on top of the scout you know one of the guys on top of the scouting report you know he just has to and I see it just to continue the growth. It's not about for you know one particular thing, he just has to keep coming. I just want to see him be a really good all-around basketball.”

On what it takes to be a more consistent team with a tough opponent coming up on Saturday...

“I think you just have to have a sense of urgency. Sometimes you know a win can change, two wins can change the trajectory overnight. I don't really know what guys are thinking or what's their remedy to whether it's a slow first four minutes or whether it's the middle of the game, because it's varied, you know, so it hasn't been one particular thing. Honestly, it's gonna sound crazy. There are things that I've been thinking about, I don't know, I think there's always been a sense of security at home, at times, you know, for anybody. It's human nature, you know, and so you have to take the same mentality you have on the road that you have to have at home as a player. In my career highs in both high school, college, and the pros, excuse me, college and the pros is on the road. Home gives guys a false sense of security. Tend to play a little looser. Some guys shoot that don't shoot on the road. Some guys try to handle the ball at home that don't handle the ball on the road, and you've got to lock in. You've got to lock in, you know, tougher. I think that just has to be the mantra the guys take, you know, in order for us to play well. It's more of a 40-minute game. I don't necessarily think based on the performance on Saturday. I'm not going to look at, you know, a Pitt game as if it was something that's going to be a carryover, things of that nature.

I think that it just happens. Unfortunately for us, it happened at a bad time, you know. But again, I've been on the other end. When I was in Portland, we lost to Cleveland, I think, by 55 points. And I was in Portland, we lost Indiana by 58. I was on two of the top 10 point differential losses in NBA history. So I just think it just happened. So you just throw that out there because it wasn't an execution game. It was an effort game. Energy and effort. So we just got to continue to find ways. But again, I don't know what guys think in their heads. I talk about routines. I talk about attention to detail, you know, but there's some things that we do got to figure out so we don't so we don't put performances like that out there.”

On the response against NC State…

“That was a culture win. You know that for me, that's all it was. The game on Wednesday wasn't an execution game; you know it was. I didn't think we played with energy. I didn't think we competed, so come back on Saturday, you know, you just play hard. You compete, good things happen because a lot of things we were doing on Wednesday, we were doing on Saturday, but we played harder. I just think that for me it was a culture win, you know, it's the things we stand for. Can't tolerate guys not playing hard, and I think that's what we got back to. I think everybody held themselves accountable from the top to the bottom, and I think that was the difference in the game.”

On if he will deploy more small ball lineups moving forward….

“We do a lot of different things, but I do like our small lineup. I thought it was really good. I think that Jaeden played really well. It was great to have an extra ball handler out there. We're going to use that, and I thought it helped us a whole lot. You know, at this point, you're not going to go away from something that that uh has been working.”

On the Clemson Tigers and what makes them a good program…

“I haven't been in the league that long, but from afar, it just seems like Brad is just consistently doing what he does. He brings guys to his program who are going to do the things that he stresses and wants. You know, they don't change. It's like the players change, but the system doesn't. So, it's always outside. He usually keeps a couple of studs on the inside, a couple of really good really good bigs, that's what I tend to see. You know, physical and want to beat you down. You've got to bring your hard hat when you play against.”

On Baye Ndongo trying to dribble behind his back…

“There are several other things I want to be the end of as well. Not just that, but you know, I mean, just an out-of-character. I call it out-of-character play and responses at times, you know. We'll do better going forward. I'm not so much worried. What I worry about with our team, honestly, is just each and every night, are they gonna have a mental part locked on it? Are they going to execute the scouting report, you know, because if we execute the scout report, everything else takes care of itself.”

On Akai Fleming and his development….

“He's been good, you know, I think that he's had his ups and downs, and to be expected at times as a freshman. I think more ups and downs. Before the last game, he wasn't shooting the ball particularly well. He really had a good game. He rebounded well. That's what I enjoy. I think that for me with him, he has to be better um with the margin plays and learn from those things. Continue growth uh defensively both on ball and off the ball. Offensively, you know, figuring out and learning not playing in many crowds, you know. Being able to make the read a little early if he's coming off all screens of that nature. I would like him to be able to, you know, make more catch-and-shoot threes. I think sometimes, he should catch and shoot, but at times he'll catch and dribble, you know, and I would like to see more catch-and-shoots at times. There are things that he puts out there that are not normal for a freshman. He leads our team in free throw attempts, you know, so that means he's getting to the hole, and he has to keep attacking the hole. Even when he's not shooting well, he can still get to the line and make free throws. So that rebounds as well. I want to see him get more defensive rebounds and keep hitting the offensive glass as well.”

