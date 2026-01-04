Everything From Lamar Washington and Cole Kirouac After Win Over Boston College

Lamar Washington carried the Yellow Jackets down the stretch of the game with his 15 points in the second half and his huge three pointer. Cole Kirouac ignited the Yellow Jackets with his slam over two point and is beginning to come into his own. Here is everyhting both had to say after the game.

Cole Kirouac on his dunk..

“I think originally it was just supposed to be a handoff to, I forgot who was in the corner, and then I saw my man sagging off, so I just took one dribble, went up and dunked it. I feel like I was pretty tired in that moment. I feel like that energized me a lot. I think we had energy as a team, but I feel like it probably boosted it a little bit.”

Lamar Washington on 23 fastbreak points…

“I feel like right now we were emphasizing getting rebounds and pushing the ball, hitting the man in front of you, and just getting downhill, scoring more fast break points.”

Kirouac on his development…

“Just going against Peyton, by Mo and practice every day is just helping me get better. And I feel like when the coach gave me a chance to get in the game, it really just showed that I've just been improving by going against those guys every day.”

Washington on rebounding the ball well as a guard….

“Yeah, I feel like it's very big when we practice the other day, saying that we got outrebounded the last game, of course, in that the guards need to rebound more because the guards rebound get the guard to guard passing on the outlet for fast break points, so very important.”

Washington on how physical the game was….

“Yeah, I mean, I'm always expecting the game to be pretty physical now, and you now that we're in conference play, gonna be it's gonna be pretty physical.”

Kirouac on physicality…

“Yeah, like Lamar said, conference plays differently, definitely gonna be more physical. But yeah, they were a pretty physical team.”

Washington on the approach after the Duke game…

We approach it that I feel like the Duke game was what you call for it that we are a good team, and that when we play together, and we play with confidence, we play how we're supposed to play, I can feel like we can beat anybody in the nation.

Washington on closing the game late…

“I feel like that was me just trying to be a leader, if that's points rebounding just talking on defense just trying to help the team win, you know, at those times it's like no matter how you win ugly or bad, but you need to win, so that was what I was focused on.

Washington on the crowd factor and helping them close out the game…

“It means everything. That means everything. The fans get into it, the energy, mean that boosted us up to another level. Mean, Cole (Kirouac) best player of the game right here.

Kirouac on crowd factor…

“Yeah, I'd say the crowd energy, we definitely feel it on the floor. I think it definitely gets us to the next level of just energy.”

Washington on playing with the bigs at Georgia Tech…

“I mean, it's amazing. I say it's amazing. They make our job so much easier. Like you said, they're not selfish, and they're not always looking to score. So sometimes they're posting up, and they come up for an uphill handoff and then create space for me, or it may create space for them.”

Washington on defending home court…

“I feel like home court is everything. We got to play home court every game, and I feel like we're trying to win every game at home this year.

Kirouac on defending home court…

“Yeah, I think it means a lot just putting on for our fans really.”

Washington on playing in the ACC conference and its physicality…

“I say the ACC is most definitely a little bit more physical than the WCC. WCC just is not the same physicality, but I mean, before WCC, I was in the Big 12, so I feel like it's just like that. Big 12, it's pretty physical over there. We ain't calling no fouls, so pretty used to it, you know what I mean? Pretty used to it. It's true.”

