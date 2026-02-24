Duke vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24
The Duke Blue Devils continue to stand alone atop the ACC, and now they're ranked the No. 1 team in the nation. They're coming off their biggest win of the season, beating Michigan in an out-of-conference game this past weekend.
They return to ACC action tonight, and they should have no issue adding a notch to their win column. They're big favorites against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this out-of-conference showdown.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Duke -18.5 (-102)
- Notre Dame +18.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Duke -4000
- Notre Dame +1400
Total
- OVER 139.5 (-115)
- UNDER 139.5 (-105)
Duke vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 24
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 25-2 (13-1 in ACC)
- Notre Dame Record: 12-15 (3-11 in ACC)
Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 7-1 in Duke's last eight games
- Duke is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games vs. Notre Dame
- Notre Dame is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in Notre Dame's last seven games
Duke vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils
Cameron Boozer is the man to watch anytime that Duke takes the court. He's leading the team in points per game (22.6), rebounds per game (10.0), and assists (4.0). He's the overwhelming favorite to win the Wooden Award, and he can carry this team all the way to a national championship.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
I don't think most people realize how good Duke is defensively. We all know how good a shooting team the Blue Devils are, and how dynamic Boozer makes them on offense, but they are the best defensive team in college basketball right now. They lead the nation in defensive efficiency, ranking higher in that metric than teams like Gonzaga, Iowa State, Arizona, and Houston.
That's where they have a big advantage. Notre Dame is just 190th in defensive efficiency and 131st in effective field goal percentage. Duke is far better than the Fighting Irish in every single potential metric. I'm willing to bet on them to cruise past Notre Dame in this one.
Pick: Duke -18.5 (-102)
