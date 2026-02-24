Duke vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Duke Blue Devils continue to stand alone atop the ACC, and now they're ranked the No. 1 team in the nation. They're coming off their biggest win of the season, beating Michigan in an out-of-conference game this past weekend.

They return to ACC action tonight, and they should have no issue adding a notch to their win column. They're big favorites against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this out-of-conference showdown.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Duke -18.5 (-102)

Notre Dame +18.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Duke -4000

Notre Dame +1400

Total

OVER 139.5 (-115)

UNDER 139.5 (-105)

Duke vs. Notre Dame How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Duke Record: 25-2 (13-1 in ACC)

Notre Dame Record: 12-15 (3-11 in ACC)

Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

The UNDER is 7-1 in Duke's last eight games

Duke is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Notre Dame's last seven games

Duke vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is the man to watch anytime that Duke takes the court. He's leading the team in points per game (22.6), rebounds per game (10.0), and assists (4.0). He's the overwhelming favorite to win the Wooden Award, and he can carry this team all the way to a national championship.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick

I don't think most people realize how good Duke is defensively. We all know how good a shooting team the Blue Devils are, and how dynamic Boozer makes them on offense, but they are the best defensive team in college basketball right now. They lead the nation in defensive efficiency, ranking higher in that metric than teams like Gonzaga, Iowa State, Arizona, and Houston.

That's where they have a big advantage. Notre Dame is just 190th in defensive efficiency and 131st in effective field goal percentage. Duke is far better than the Fighting Irish in every single potential metric. I'm willing to bet on them to cruise past Notre Dame in this one.

Pick: Duke -18.5 (-102)

