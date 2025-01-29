Five Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Loss to Notre Dame
Georgia Tech left Purcell Pavillion with a head-scratching loss and still hasn't won in South Bend since the Fighting Irish became a member of the ACC. Georgia Tech was in control for the majority of the game but couldn’t quite put on the finishing touches to seal the victory. The Yellow Jackets are now 14th in the ACC and in danger of potentially missing the ACC Tournament. Let’s take a look at some of the takeaways.
Notre Dame's 16-6 run sealed the win for the Fighting Irish- Georgia Tech thoroughly controlled the game for 36 minutes and held a lead throughout the game. Their defense was much improved and their offense was moving at a better pace with their playmakers sharing the ball. However, the Yellow Jackets went scoreless during a 5:35 stretch late in the game as the Notre Dame offense got ignited. This has been a common theme for Georgia Tech this season in losses is their inability to score for long stretches that allow teams to get back in games or stretch their leads where it is insurmountable. I wouldn’t necessarily say their defense was bad down the stretch but they couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch to win.
No answer for Notre Dame's Markus Burton- He was instrumental in helping the Fighting Irish overcome a deficit. His clutch three-pointer with 1:49 left in the game gave Notre Dame its first lead of the game and the lead for good. It capped a 13-0 run that started with 5:23 left in the game. Burton went off and torched the Yellow Jackets' defense in the second half. He torched the defense in the second half, scoring 18 of his 26 points in that half. Burton was 6-11 and 2-2 from three-point range. You have to give credit for how the Fighting Irish were moving the basketball and getting open looks against Georgia Tech.
Late game collapse - The Yellow Jackets had trailed by just a point and had the possession looking to regain the lead. The head-scratching part was that Georgia Tech had just come off a timeout, where you usually design a play. Georgia Tech couldn’t get the ball in bounds after a heads-up play was made on defense by Duncan Powell. Notre Dame took advantage of the turnover and converted a bucket and a foul on the other end, extending the Fighting Irish's lead and making it nearly impossible for the Yellow Jackets to come back. I believe the Yellow Jackets had time left and it might have been worth using their last one to make sure they got the right play set up.
Nait George had one of his best games this season- George was a catalyst for an improved start to the game for the Yellow Jackets in both halves. He was a reliable scoring threat all night for the Yellow Jackets finishing with a team-high 20 points. What was most impressive was the efficiency with which he got the points. George shot 9-11 from the field and was aggressively attacking the defense all night long. His patented mid-range jumper he knocked down shots with regularity and showcased his ability when he got it going. George also finished with six rebounds, five assists, and three steals (a team-high). If this is the George the Yellow Jackets can get on a consistent basis, they can be a competitive team in the ACC.
Georgia Tech needs more from Baye Ndongo- To put it simply, he is too good to be shooting 3-12 from the field in games. Ndongo struggled from the field and on defense often times put in tough situations that eventually led him to be fouled out at the in of the game. He is too valuable to this Yellow Jackets team. Ndongo has to demand touches and convert on the interior when his opportunity comes. When Ndongo is at the top of his game, Georgia Tech is a much better team and more competitive. He is one of their best players and they need him especially towards the end of the season. If the Yellow Jackets guards can continue to break down defenses and probe in the lane it sets up easy chances for the big men. Georgia Tech needs their bigs to convert and punish defenses for their coverage.
At the end of the day, Georgia Tech is now 3-7 in conference play and their season is dwindling down. You can see flashes when you watch them that they have the capability of being dangerous, but when it comes to crunch time they have to operate at a better level. It doesn’t get any easier for the Yellow Jackets as they host one of the best teams in the ACC on Saturday in Louisville.
Related Links
Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions For the 2025 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets