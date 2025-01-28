Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions For the 2025 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
At long last, the ACC has released its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season and there has been plenty of analysis of each team's schedule since being released. For Georgia Tech, this has the look of one of the most favorable schedules that they have had in quite some time. The Yellow Jackets are known for having a tough schedule, but you could make the argument that Georgia Tech will be favored in at least eight games next season.
It might be January and too early for game predictions for the 2025 season, but I gave it a try.
1. Aug. 30th- At Colorado
This is going to be one of the most intriguing games of week 1. The two programs are meeting for the first time and it will be a meeting between two coaches going into their third seasons. Brent Key is hoping to make this season the best one yet at his alma mater, while Deion Sanders is hoping there is no drop-off after losing Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Going on the road and winning is never easy, but I think the Yellow Jackets have the better roster and better quarterback.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 32, Colorado 23 (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
2. Sept. 6th- vs Gardner-Webb
No disrespect to Gardner-Webb, but this is going to be the easiest game of the year for Georgia Tech. Brent Key is 2-0 against FCS opponents in his two seasons at Georgia Tech and the No. 1 thing in this game is to leave it healthy ahead of next week's big showdown.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 45, Gardner-Webb 7 (2-0, 0-0)
3. Sept. 13- vs Clemson
This could be the biggest game on Georgia Tech's schedule. If they win this game, the Yellow Jackets would become one of the favorites to reach Charlotte. The Tigers are going to be the favorites in the ACC and looking to defend their conference title, not to mention that Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014. Clemson is returning a lot of talent from last year's team and though the game is at home, I think the Tigers extend their winning streak over Georgia Tech.
Final Score- Clemson 34, Georgia Tech 27 (2-1, 0-1)
4. Sept. 20th- vs Temple
This is the kind of game you want following the Clemson game if you are Georgia Tech, whether you win or lose. Temple is not going to be a very good team in 2025 and this should be a good rebound opportunity for the Yellow Jackets before they head back into ACC play.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 48, Temple 10 (3-1, 1-0)
5. Sept. 27th- at Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons are starting a new era in 2025 after Dave Clawson retired this offseason. Former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert is taking over in Winston-Salem and has had to do a lot of work in the transfer portal to replenish his roster. Dickert did a great job at WSU and typically got his team to play better than their talent level suggests, but this is going to be a tough test early in his tenure and I like the Yellow Jackets to get their first ACC win of the year.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 31, Wake 20 (4-1, 1-1)
6. Oct. 11th- vs Virginia Tech
The Hokies are a bit of a mystery heading into 2025. They were supposed to be one of the best teams in the conference in 2024, but had a disappointing 6-7 season. They are losing quite a bit of talent in the transfer portal, but are returning quarterback Kyron Drones and have brought in help from the portal. Still, this game is at home and Georgia Tech is a better team in 2025.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 17 (5-1, 2-1)
7. Oct. 18th- at Duke
This has the makings of a trap game for the Yellow Jackets. Duke, despite going 9-4 this past season, felt like they never got the respect they deserved. Tulane transfer QB Darian Mensah is taking over for Maalik Murphy and he had an expceptional freshman season in 2024 and is one of the more talented QB's in the ACC this season. You can always count on a Manny Diaz defense to be solid as well. Georgia Tech's offense controlled the game in this matchup last season and I think they can again, but the Yellow Jackets have to be careful in this game.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 27, Duke 24 (6-1, 3-1)
8. Oct. 25th- vs Syracuse
This is going to be a game that the Yellow Jackets will have circled. Syracuse gave the Yellow Jackets their first loss last season, but this team is going to have a different look. Kyle McCord, LeQuint Allen, Oronde Gadsden, and other impact players are gone from this year's 10-3 team and now Syracuse will have one of the hardest schedules in the country. I think Georgia Tech is the better team this season, has the homefield advantage, and will be looking forward to this matchup.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 35, Syracuse 21 (7-1, 4-1)
9. Nov. 1st- at NC State
Like Duke, this is a road trip that Georgia Tech can't take lightly. Georgia Tech won last year's matchup at home, but Raleigh is a tough place to play. The Wolfpack lost some talent in the portal, as well as losing their defensive coordinator. How good NC State is in 2025 might depend on how big of a leap that sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey takes. This won't be an easy game by any means, but the Yellow Jackets will find a way to get a crucial road win.
Final Score- Georgia Tech 31, NC State 24 (8-1, 5-1)
10. Nov. 15th- At Boston College
After their final bye week, Georgia Tech goes back on the road to start their final stretch of the season. Bill O'Brien was able to guide Boston College to a bowl game in his first season in Boston College and hopes to do the same again. Playing this game in November leaves open the possibility of very cold weather, but Georgia Tech will find a way to navigate that and get a win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 38, Boston College 23 (9-1, 6-1)
11. Nov. 22nd- vs Pittsburgh
This is going to be a look ahead spot for Georgia Tech. With the Bulldogs on deck the following week, Georgia Tech can't afford to overlook the Panthers and quarterback Eli Holstein. After a 7-0 start to the season, Pitt dropped six straight. Holstein is back, but they are having to replace some playmakers on offense. Pat Narduzzi teams should never be taken lightly and he has found a way to ruin teams seasons before, but Georgia Tech squeaks out a win at home to set up a showdown with Georgia.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 24, Pitt 20 (10-1, 7-1)
12. Nov. 28th- vs Georgia (Mercedes Benz Stadium)
This has a chance to be the most anticipated matchup in this rivalry in years. Georgia Tech was oh so close to beating the Bulldogs and ending their losing streak in the rivalry game, but came up short in eight overtimes. Brent Key has made it known how much this game means to him and this program and this could be a great opportunity to knock off Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. However, I still think Georgia has advantages in key spots when it comes to talent and though I expect a close game, Key and the Yellow Jackets will have to wait another season for a chance to end the losing streak.
Final Score: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 30
Final Record: 10-2, 7-1 ACC
This would be a great season for Key and the Yellow Jackets. 10-2 might surprise some, but this schedule is favorable to Georgia Tech and I do think they can take advantage of it. They have to be able to show consistency from week-to-week in 2025 if they want to make this kind of season happen. Key has shown he can pull off big upsets, but consistency has eluded him in his first two seasons as the full time head coach. I think they find that and have their best season since 2014.
