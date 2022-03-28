Former Georgia Tech Basketball star Jose Alvarado made news in the NBA over the weekend when Shams Charania from the Athletic shared the news that Alvarado would be signing an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans after playing on a two-way contract for most of this season.

Alvarado was a star at Georgia Tech when he played for the Yellow Jackets from 2017 to 2020. He was a third-team All ACC selection in 2020 before becoming a second-team selection in 2021, as well as the ACC defensive player of the year.

After turning down an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alvarado went undrafted in this year's NBA draft. He would sign a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and he would split time with the team's G-League affiliate as well as with the Pelicans.

As no surprise to anyone that watched him during his playing days at Georgia Tech, Alvarado has made the most of his opportunity at the NBA level. He has averaged six points per game, three assists, and one steal. Alvarado has scored more than 15 points four times, including his career-high of 23 against San Antonio this past Saturday.

He has been a nice addition to the backcourt of the Pelicans and it is nice to see him rewarded for his efforts on the court this season. Hopefully, he can continue to make an impact for a team that is fighting for a spot in the postseason.

