No breaking news here, but it was not a banner week for Georgia Tech Baseball. It started off with a win over Kennesaw State, but then it was four straight losses to end the week. The Yellow Jackets lost the second game of the series against the Owls and then proceeded to get swept by the NC State Wolfpack to end the weekend.

It is no secret that the ACC is shaping up to be the best conference in college baseball this season. Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, and Louisville are all off to good starts this season and are going to be formidable opponents down the road for the Yellow Jackets.

In last week's standings update, things were shaping up to be good for Georgia Tech, but then the week changed things. In the Coastal division, Virginia is still sitting at the top with a 7-2 conference record and a 22-2 record overall. Miami is coming off of a weekend series sweep of North Carolina and is probably the hottest team in the conference. The aforementioned Tar Heels had a bad weekend, but are still above the Yellow Jackets in the Coastal Division standings with a 5-4 ACC Record and 18-6 record overall. Pitt and Duke occupy the bottom of the Coastal Divison.

On the other side of the conference, Louisville is the last remaining team without a conference loss. Florida State is right behind them and just won two of three games against Duke. NC State was in the bottom half of the standings at this time last week but after three wins against Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack are in third place now, followed by Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

This is going to be a big week for standings positioning. Georgia Tech travels to Charlottesville to take on Virginia, the leaders in the Coastal Division. Louisville will look to remain undefeated when they have a series with Pittsburgh at the end of the week. Florida State has a series with Notre Dame and that will be a chance for the Fighting Irish to jump the Seminoles in the ACC Atlantic.

In the Yellow Jackets' own division, Miami will face Duke, who is at the bottom of the division standings. North Carolina will look to bounce back from being swept by Miami when the Tar Heels take on Virginia Tech.

Virginia and Georgia Tech is the biggest series in the ACC and one of the biggest in the country this week. It will be a chance for the Yellow Jackets to get some momentum back and make a push back towards the top of the ACC.

