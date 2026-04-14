Former Georgia Tech Center Mouhamed Sylla Announces Transfer Destination

Another former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket has announced his transfer destination.

Mouhamed Sylla, one of the highest rated recruits of the Damon Stoudamire era, entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and today, it was announced that he was going to be taking his talents to West Virginia, to play for Ross Hodge and try to get the Mountaineers back to the NCAA Tournament.

NEWS: Mouhamed Sylla will transfer to West Virginia, a source tells @TheAthleticCBB



In 16 games played He averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game at Georgia Tech pic.twitter.com/1lqX5cLriD — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 14, 2026

Early in the season, Sylla flashes his potential as a consistent double-double threat and rim protector, but injuries hampered him throughout the season and he could not put it all together. He averaged 9.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG in the 16 games that he played this season.

As a high school prospect, Sylla was the No. 17 player in the country and the No. 2 center in the country per the 247Sports Composite and as a transfer, he was ranked as the No. 26 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 5 center in the portal.

247Sports Adam Finklestein gave this analysis of Sylla's first season at Georgia Tech:

"Sylla proved to be the exact type of mobile and athletic big man and defensive game changer that we expected when he first committed to Georgia Tech. He pulled down 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 stocks (1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals) in just 21.4 minutes per night. That 6.6% block rate ranked in the 96th percentile nationally while his 2.0% steal rate was in the 60th percentile. Most impressive though was his 99th percentile as a defensive rebounder, and it's the overlap of the shot-blocking and defensive rebounding that makes him so rare. While he has a knack for protecting the rim, he doesn't sacrifice his defensive rebounding position to do it. Combine that with the mobility to ultimately be a versatile frontcourt defender, and he has a wealth of natural tools on that end of the floor.



Offensively, he's as raw as expected, but was still able to utilize his athleticism to get nearly 2 dunks per game, albeit with a puzzling habit of missing dunks. His first step was a weapon at times as well, utilizing it to blow past less mobile bigs when he didn't have to put the ball on the floor more than once. His activity on the offensive glass was also a major asset."

So what does this mean for Georgia Tech?

New head coach Scott Cross still has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal.

Off of last year's team, Georgia Tech is slated to return guard Kam Craft, center Cole Kirouac, and forward Dyllan Thompson. Yesterday, Georgia Tech was able to get a commitment Ole Miss transfer Tylis Jordan, a former blue chip recruit out of high school. There is still plenty of talent in the portal for Georgia Tech to chase and fill out the rest of the roster.

Sylla was one of the players that I think Georgia Tech should have prioritized to keep, but they are moving on and Sylla is moving on to West Virginia.