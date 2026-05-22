Washington Transfer Guard Courtland Muldrew Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball has added to its roster with a transfer guard from the Big Ten.

According to Sam Kayser at League Ready, Washington transfer guard Courtland Muldrew has committed to Georgia Tech. New Yellow Jackets head coach Scott Cross has had a huge task of rebuilding this roster from the ground up, and Muldrew becomes the latest piece to the puzzle in Atlanta.

NEWS: Washington transfer Courtland Muldrew has committed to Georgia Tech, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-4 guard and former four-star recruit averaged 3.3PPG, 1.9RPG and 1.5APG this season. Native of Springdale, Arkansas. https://t.co/xUqTK700i4 pic.twitter.com/k4MzwOMpmj — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) May 22, 2026

According to 247Sports, Muldrew is a three-star transfer guard and is rated as the No. 367 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 76 shooting guard. The 6'3 170 LBS guard from Oak Hill Academy, VA was a four-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247Sports and was ranked as the 104 player in the country, the No. 18 shooting guard, and the No. 6 player in the state of Virginia.

Last season for the Huskies, Muldrew played in 20 games and averaged 3.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 1.5 APG in 13 minutes per game and shot 42% from the floor and 21% from three on an average of one attempt per game. It is a small sample size and it will be up to Cross to get the most out of the former four-star high school prospect.

This now brings Georgia Tech's roster to 13 players and they have two more spots that they are going to need to fill. After Damon Stoudamire was let go, the Yellow Jackets program was seeing a mass exodus of players leave and Cross was having to start from scratch. I would say that he has done a pretty good job, though some of the players who are coming into the program are inexperienced.

I don't expect Muldrew to be in the starting lineup, but I do think that he is going to be competing for a role off the bench. Cross brought in experienced guard Colby Garland and Nasir Whitlock from the portal, and those two players have an experience edge over the rest of the roster.

The rest of the guard room consists of freshmen Kayden Allen, Kaiden Bailey, Cody Cross, and Haiden Harper. Kam Craft is back from last year's team and will see minutes and help space the floor for next year's team.

I think this is a smart addition, and Muldrew is a talented young player that Cross can develop into a role player for next season and perhaps a starter in the future.

Updated look at Georgia Tech's roster:

Center: Jackson McVey (Georgia Transfer, RS freshman)

Center- Cole Kirouac (Sophomore)

Center- Moustapha Diop (Freshman)

Forward- Tylis Jordan (Ole Miss transfer, RS freshman)

Forward- Victor Valdes (Troy Transfer, Senior)

Forward- Jackson Fields (WVU/Troy, Senior)

Guard- Kayden Allen (Freshman)

Guard- Courtland Muldrew (Washington transfer)

Guard- Kaiden Bailey (Freshman)

Guard- Colby Garland (San Jose State transfer, Senior)

Guard- Nasir Whitlock (Lehigh Transfer, Senior)

Guard- Cody Cross (freshman)

Guard- Haiden Harper (freshman)

Guard/Forward- Kam Craft (RS Senior)