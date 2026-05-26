Projected Starting Five and Rotation For Georgia Tech After Transfer Portal Haul

Georgia Tech did a complete overhaul of its roster when its new head coach, Scott Cross, was hired. It was a quick process because the transfer portal window opened a few weeks after he was hired, and Coach Cross had to move quickly. He did bring in seven new players from the portal, including Jackson Fields, Tylis Jordan, Nasir Whitlock, Jackson McVey, Cortland Muldrew, Victor Valdes, and Colby Garland. They also closed out an impressive freshman class, landing Moustapha Diop, Kayden Allen, Kaiden Bailey, and Haiden Harper. Let’s take a closer look at a projected starting five and potential rotation for the Yellow Jackets.

Projected Starting 5

PG Colby Garland

SG Kayden Allen

SF Tylis Jordan

PF Victor Valdes

C Cole Kirouac

Obviously, this is just a projection, and things can change. Head coach Scott Cross could elect to go with veteran guard Nasir Whitlock over Kayden Allen to begin the season. In my opinion, Allen has more upside and could be a player who scores in bunches in this offensive scheme. He has a different level of scoring prowess that makes him dynamic. Colby Garland should be the starting point guard, barring anything unforeseen. You need a veteran leader running your offense and setting things up for others.

Garland can also score and create for himself. Tylis Jordan is uber-athletic, can defend, put the ball on the floor and score, and distribute the basketball. He should find himself in the starting lineup. Victor Valdes is a veteran who knows Coach Cross system and has played in it for quite some time. His ability to stretch the floor will be valuable. Cole Kirouac has the most experience at the big man position on the team. He should be the starter and develop more in his body. Expect Kirouac to be a contributor on both ends.

Rotation

Kaiden Bailey

Kam Craft

Nasir Whitlock

Moustapha Diop

Jackson McVey

Don’t sleep on Kaiden Bailey as an early contributor for the Yellow Jackets. He is another uber-talented guard the Yellow Jackets brought in from the freshman class. Bailey can be a great sixth man for the Yellow Jackets and one who can run the second unit. Kam Craft is looking for redemption after one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. He should be able to thrive and shoot the ball better in the new scheme and system under Coach Cross.

Nasir Whitlock will bring a much-needed veteran presence to this group alongside Craft and will be another scorer added to the mix. Moustapha Diop gives the Yellow Jackets an athletic forward who can rim-run and be an interior presence on defense. Georgia Tech will finally have someone off the bench who can make an impact on both ends as a big man. McVey is a little bit of a wild cart, but he could help as a backup center for Georgia Tech. However, his development will loom large as he carves out a role.

Overall, these are just projections and everything is going to be fluid heading into the season. There is still summer camp to go through and fall camp for the team. There can be players who emerge in camp and earn a starting role through their play and effort. Time will tell who will start, but make no mistake about it, this is a much better eam than a year ago.