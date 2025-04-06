Former Georgia Tech Forward Ibrahim Souare Makes Transfer Decision
Another former Yellow Jacket is headed to Syracuse. Former Georgia Tech forward Ibrahim Souare entered the transfer portal this past week and according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, he is going to follow former Georgia Tech point guard Nait George to Syracuse. The Orange finished last season 7-13 in ACC play and 14-19 overall.
From our own Najeh Wilkins:
"Souare finished the season averaging 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds on 59% shooting from the field. He started in 14 games this season for the Yellow Jackets. In terms of his splits, he shot the ball better at home, shooting 62% from the field and nearly averaging a block per game. On the road, he was a better shooter from the charity stripe, shooting nearly 22 percentage points better from the free-throw line.
Souare is a player who got better as the season wore on and played some of his best basketball in the month of February and towards the latter half of the season. He finished with a career-high nine points and 12 rebounds in a three-overtime win over Clemson on February 4th. Another game that stood out was against Wake Forest. Despite the loss, Souare finished with eight points and 11 rebounds."
Georgia Tech has lost three players in the transfer portal so far this offseason. George, Souare, and Duncan Powell (Georgetown) have all left the program, with George and Powell being the biggest losses.
So where does Georgia Tech go from here? They will likely need to find an answer in the transfer portal. They are bringing in one of the top recruiting classes in the ACC, but the freshmen might not be ready to be instant contributors from day one. The transfer portal opened just this week and already Damon Stoudamire is going to be tasked with replacing two of his best players from the previous season and that is not going to be an easy challenge for him. As of right now, Georgia Tech does not have any commitments from the transfer portal.
Additional Links
Maryland Assistant Karen Blair Named the Next Head Coach For Georgia Tech Women's Basketball
Georgia Tech Football: News and Notes From Yellow Jackets Second Spring Scrimmage
Everything From Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key After the Yellow Jackets' 2nd Spring Scrimmage