What a journey it has been for Kowacie Reeves, who now has made it to the NBA. He began his career with the Florida Gators, where he averaged 7 points per game over two seasons.

Reeves was the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets for the 2025-2026 season, averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He shot a career-high from three-point range at a 38.7% clip. He crossed the 20-point mark seven times during his final collegiate season.

Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect and a top 50 national prospect before going off to Florida. He decided to return not far from home, where it all started, and come to Atlanta.

He is now with the Indiana Pacers after signing an exhibit-10 contract with the Pacers.

At the next level, he can provide a spark off the bench and provide scoring and shooting at the professional level. He is also a streaky shooter and scorer, and can go off in bunches if he gets the chances. We also have a high basketball IQ, which will help him get minutes early on in his career. The challenge will be on the defensive side of the ball. He has a smaller frame despite being 6’7 he is on the skinnier end, and to guard NBA players, he will have to bulk up. Outside of that, Reeves should be able to carve out a role for a roster.

In addition to what he brings on the court, Reeves is a special person off the court and a very talented and intellectual individual. He moves differently and has a lot going for himself. Here is former Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire on Reeves.

"He's an even better person. I think that the person is better than the basketball player. I think the person has a lot in store as he moves forward in life. You know, he's one of those kids that, you know, Georgia Tech alumnus, just the institution, you know, should be lucky to have a guy that has graduated from here that's gonna represent them in the right way. And he's been really good. He's a different kid. Two summers ago, I think it was, two summers ago, he went to Spain on an exchange trip for one of his classes here at Tech.

Nobody does that. Not a basketball player. He's written two books. So he's really deep. The one thing that I always tell him, you know, getting back to basketball, you know,, if he aspires to play at the next level, you know, he's going to have to find a balance, so to speak, you know, because, you know, that's the thing about, about basketball, you know, about being a professional, I should say you either are or you aren't.

There's no grey area with it. If he can figure that out, he can move on from here and do some good things. But it's been really good having him around. He's a first-class kid, comes from a first-class family. So it's been a pleasure to coach him over the last three years,” said Stoudamire.

Why this is big for Georgia Tech?

Despite a new coaching staff and regime, it is a good sign for the Yellow Jackets that a player has made it to the NBA. It can be a great recruiting tool and strategy for bringing top recruits to campus. Georgia Tech closed the 2026 class strong and brought in several highly rated players. If they can consistently get guys into the league, it will only help them moving forward and make them a destination that players want to come to for college.