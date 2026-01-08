Hawks Trade Four-Time All-Star Trae Young to Wizards
The Hawks are trading four-time All-Star Trae Young to the Wizards in exchange for veterans Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Young has $95 million left on his current deal, which includes $46 million due this season and a $49 million player option next season. If he were to opt-out of his contract this offseason, he will become an unrestricted free agent. However, Young expressed that the Wizards were at the top of his list of desired trade destinations due to his relationship with Washington executive Travis Schlenk, who drafted him in Atlanta.
For the Wizards, it provides Young an opportunity to flourish in a lead role and grow with Washington’s young rotational pieces. For the Hawks, the trade provides cap space to be aggressive ahead of the February trade deadline. Atlanta is expected to be a player in the Anthony Davis trade market as Dallas has shown an increased willingness to move on from the oft-injured superstar. Even if the Hawks don't trade for a player like Davis, they can certainly use the shooting of McCollum and Kispert.
McCollum is averaging 18.8 points on 45.4% shooting from the floor and a 39.3% mark from three. Kispert is averaging 9.2 points per game and has made nearly 40% of his three-point attempts.
As for Young, he is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists on 41.5% shooting this season in 10 games, as he has been in and out of the lineup managing an MCL injury.