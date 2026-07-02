What's next for Georgia Tech Recruiting After Their Big Surge In June?

It is hard to say that the month of June could have gone any better for Georgia Tech.

Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets entered the month with just a trio of commitments, but they entered July with the No. 24 class in the country (per 247Sports), and they might not be done just yet. Georgia Tech is up to 26 commitments in their class, which would be a rather large class, but they have room to add more, and there are some positions that the Yellow Jackets could stand to add.

Let's break things down.

Quarterback

Georgia Tech has its QB for the class in three-star prospect Brodie Campbell. Campbell will need time to develop, but he has all the intangibles to one day be a starter on the Flats.

Running Back

This was actually not a worry for Georgia Tech entering June. Two of the Yellow Jackets' first two commitments were Moonie Gipson (a four-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite) and Tristan Willis. Gipson and Willis could be the duo of the future, and given that both Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley could leave for the NFL after this season, either Gipson or Willis could play sooner than later.

Wide Receiver

Georgia Tech has the commitments of three-star WR Kaden Howard, three-star WR Antwan Lockett, and three-star WR Bryan Porter, who all project as developmental prospects. I think this is one position where the Yellow Jackets coaching staff could look to add another talented player and I think it would make their class even stronger.

Tight end

Three-star tight end prospect Joshua Pettigrew, an in-state prospect from Houston County, is the Yellow Jackets' lone commit at the position for the 2026 class. At 6'5 229 LBS, Pettigrew has the frame and skillset to be a really impactful player both as a blocker and a receiver.

Offensive line

This is where Georgia Tech's class shines and Brent Key, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, and the rest of the staff knocked it out of the park with this offensive line group.

Four-star OL Joshua Sam-Epelle, Four-star OL Kal-El Johnson, Three-star OL Jordan Dillon, Three-star OL Jaiden Thompson, and Three-star OL Braylin Mills make up one of the ACC's best offensive line classes and one of the most underrated in the country. Georgia Tech is building its class around the strength of the OL class, and they have done a great job.

Defensive line

If the offensive line class is the top position group for Georgia Tech's 2027 class, then the defensive line class is right behind it. Georgia Tech wanted to continue to build along the lines of scrimmage and this was a great step forward.

Four-star DL Jamar Thompson, Four-star edge Justin Weeks, Four-star edge Success Nwabude, Four-star DL Maleek Lee, Four-star edge Braden Gordon, Three-star edge Kalib Spivey, and Three-star DL Adrian Williams make up the Yellow Jackets' defensive line class, and I think this could be the best DL class that Georgia Tech has signed in recent memory, if they can continue to close and make sure that no flips occur.

Linebacker

Georgia Tech scored a big victory when they were able to land in-state blue-chip prospect Cole Crawford. Crawford is one of the most underrated prospects in the state of Georgia, and I think will be a starter one day for the Yellow Jackets. Three-star prospects Jason Crenshaw Jr and Noah Renes are also in the class and could be impact players down the line with development.

Defensive Back

Georgia Tech scored a big commitment recently when it landed composite four-star DB Larry Moon III, who is the highest-rated member of the Yellow Jackets' 2027 defensive back group. MJ Burnett (son of former Georgia Tech safety Morgan Burnett) was a huge score for Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets were able to flip three-star safety Julian Elzey from Kansas State.

Special teams

Georgia Tech has a commitment from kicker prospect McCarty Harrelson.

Overview

The strengths of this Yellow Jackets class are on the lines of scrimmage, which is what you want no matter what program you are.

I think if there are some areas where Georgia Tech could stand to add it is wide receiver and cornerback. With 26 commitments, that might not be easy, but I think the Yellow Jackets could use more talent at those spots.