Former Georgia Tech Guard Jaeden Mustaf Reveals Transfer Destination To Big Ten Team

The transfer portal remains open in college basketball and few teams saw as much roster churn as Georgia Tech did this spring. The Yellow Jackets lost several starters and contributors from last year's team that finished lasat in the ACC and one of them was guard Jaeden Mustaf.

Mustaf was a four star local recruit who played significant minutes in both season with the Yellow Jackets, but he entered the transfer portal after former head coach Damon Stoudamire was let go following the season. After being in the portal for a week, it was reported today that Mustaf is heading to Indiana to play in the Big Ten and try and get the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament.

NEWS: Georgia Tech transfer guard Jaeden Mustaf has committed to Indiana, sources told @On3.



The 6-6 sophomore averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season, while shooting nearly 39% from three.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/R3RmvnPLT5 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

How big is this loss?

Mustaf was a four star transfer and was ranked as the No. 87 overall player in the portal and the No. 14 overall guard.

This past season, Mustaf played in 29 games, earning the start in 23 and he finished third in scoring at 10.4 points per game, was second on the team in assists (71), while adding 4.3 rebounds per game

Mustaf scored in double-digits 13 times, including 12 against ACC opponent, he recorded his first pair of collegiate double-doubles, both coming on the road and helped the Jackets to a road win at NC State with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Two games later, he dropped his second double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds at Virginia Tech. Mustaf tied his then-career-high in scoring with 18 points against Virginia, and he capped the season with his best offensive performance, scoring a career-high 28 points at Clemson, hitting eight field goals and converting 11-of-12 free throws to mark a career-best.

During his freshman season, Mustaf played in 26 games, starting 10 and was seventh on Tech’s scoring chart at 8.3 ppg while hitting 39.3% from the floor, 34.4% from 3-point range and 71.4% from the charity stripe.

Right now, Georgia Tech has yet to get a transfer portal commitment and have lost Mustaf, Baye Ndongo, Mo Sylla, Brandon Stores Jr, Akai Fleming, Eric Chatfield, Peyton Marshall, and Davi Remagen. The Yellow Jackets have a lot of work to do to rebuild this roster under new head coach Scott Cross if this team wants to get out of the basement of the ACC. Cross was able to build a consistent winner at UT-Arlington and Troy and that is his aim in Atlanta.