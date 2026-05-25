Where Did Outgoing Georgia Tech Basketball Transfers Land?

Georgia Tech lost many players to the transfer portal after former head coach Damon Stoudamire was fired. It was an underachieving year that didn’t even see the Yellow Jackets make it to the ACC tournament. With the firing of Stoudamire, many moved on and tested the waters to see what else was out there. Let’s take a look to see where former Georgia Tech players landed.

Where did they land?

Dyllan Thompson- Weber State

Peyton Marshall- UNC Charlotte

Eric Chatfield- Wofford

Jaeden Mustaf- Indiana

Akai Fleming- Cincinnati

Brandon Stores- NJIT

Mouhammed Sylla- West Virginia

Baye Ndongo- Pittsburgh

The most intriguing from this list to follow is Akai Fleming. The true freshman played a big role for the Yellow Jackets during his freshman campaign and had several elite showings. He averaged 10.4 points and shot 81.6% from the charity stripe. He has the biggest ceiling out of this group and should be a main factor for Cincinnati.

Mouhammed Sylla was a highly touted freshman coming out of high school and showed what he can do in his limited time last year, pulling down double-double after double-double. Unfortunately, he succumbed to an injury. He will now get a chance to show it in one of the best conferences in college basketball, the Big 12.

Jaeden Mustaf was the most improved player for the Yellow Jackets and was the third-leading scorer, averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He ended his career with Georgia Tech with a bang, hitting a career-high 28 points in the final game of the season against Clemson. Mustaf was known for guarding the opposing team’s best player and relished his role with the team as a sophomore.

The last name to monitor on this list is Baye Ndongo, who was a staple of the previous era at Georgia Tech. Ndongo earned multiple All-ACC selections during his career at Georgia Tech and was often their best player over the three years he spent with the program. He finished his final season averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds with the Yellow Jackets. He will finish his career with Pittsburgh.

Eric Chatfield, Peyton Marshall, and Brandon Stores all get fresh starts for their careers in new places. Georgia Tech lost a total of eight transfer players and now embarks on a new era under head coach Scott Cross. The Yellow Jackets kept two players in Kam Craft and Cole Kirouac from a season ago.