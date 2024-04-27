Former Georgia Tech Point Guard Amaree Abram Reveals Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last month, former Georgia Tech point guard Amaree Abram revealed this evening where he is headed next:
Abram will head to Louisiana Tech and help the Bulldogs win games.
Abram was one of Georgia Tech's highest-rated additions through the portal last offseason when he came to Atlanta from Ole Miss, but he would only play in ten games for the Yellow Jackets last season. The point guard duties were handled by freshman Nait George and veteran Kyle Sturdivant.
Abram averaged 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this season.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Former four-star guard prospect out of Texas who transferred from Ole Miss following his freshman season and joined the Yellow Jackets in the summer of 2023 … Has three years of eligibility after starting 22 games and averaging 21 minutes as a freshman … Was invited to participate in training camp for the USA Basketball U19 team that was to compete in the FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup, but did not make the cut to the 18 finalists … A left-handed point guard who was one of the most promising freshman guards in the SEC in 2022-23 with excellent positional size, high-level scoring and passing ability and high intensity on defense
2022-23 (freshman at Ole Miss)
Saw action in all 33 games for Ole Miss during his first year, starting in 22 games … Averaged 21.0 minutes per contest … Recorded 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest … Fourth on the team in scoring and second in assists … Finished second on the team with 39 three pointers made, shooting a team-high 36.4 percent from deep … In the opening-round game vs. Stanford at the ESPN Invitational, scored a season-high 26 points and was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on November 28 … Scored in double figures eight times on the season … Averaged 20.7 points in three games at the ESPN Invitational … Helped the Rebels win their SEC Tournament first round game against South Carolina, scoring 20 points with a season-high five makes from three
High School
A four-star point guard, rated as the No. 98 overall player in ESPN 100’s rankings … Ranked as the No. 20 point guard in the nation and No. 11 player from the state of Texas in the ESPN 100 … Helped lead Southern California Academy to a 2022 Saint James Invitational Tournament Championship win, finding a place on the SJIT All-Tournament Team for his efforts … Averaged 16 points and seven assists across his senior season at SCA, highlighted by a monster 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and a school-record 10 threes made to lead his nationally ranked squad over 1-of-1 Academy … Claimed a tournament title at the 2021 John Wall Holiday Invitational, with SCA winning the tournament’s TJ Warren Bracket … An All-District and All-Region Team selection throughout his high school playing career … A nominee for the West Region for the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game"