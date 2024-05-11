Four-Star Georgia Tech Basketball Signee Sees Big Jump In Latest Recruiting Rankings
It has been a successful offseason on the recruiting trail for Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire. He has signed one of the top high school recruiting classes in the ACC and the country, while also bringing in impactful transfers from the portal. The high school class currently ranks No. 14 in the country and has talented players such as Four Star guard Jaeden Mustaf, Four Star Forward Darrion Sutton, Four Star Center Doryan Onwuchekwa, and Three-Star Center Cole Kirouac.
In the latest updated recruiting rankings from 247Sports, Onwuchekwa saw a big leap. He is now ranked as the No. 148 overall prospect in the rankings and here is what 247Sports analyst Dushawn London had to say about Onwuchekwa's rise in the rankings:
"A one time out of shape big man who showed flashes of potential, Doryan Onwuchekwa totally transformed his body as a senior and the former Colorado commit has all of the tools to be a very solid pick up for what Damon Stoudamire is building at Georgia Tech.
While he was in earlier editions of the rankings before falling out due to an inconsistent motor, the way Onwuchekwa has revamped his game during his final year of high school has been fun to watch. He regularly competed with other highly regarded big men, he became more of a force around the rim and in general his increased level of engagement and focus on both ends of the floor have allowed him to be the most productive version of himself while earning a spot in the final rankings."
Getting him to commit after being released from his NLI from Colorado was a huge from Stoudamire and the staff. I think all of these guys could challenge for playing time next season and they will mesh well with Javian McCollum, Luke O'Brien, and Ryan Mutombo. Stoudamire might not be done adding transfers either, with the Yellow Jackets reportedly a finalist for Georgia center Frank Anselem-Ibe.
Rated a four-star prospect by three of the four recruiting services, Onwuchekwa led Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff to a 118-24 overall record, 34-0 in district play, and three state titles in the 4A level of the University Scholastic League in his four years. He earned all-state honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in in 2023 and 2024, and was named to the Dallas All-Metro team by the Dallas Morning News both years. As a senior, Onwuchekwa averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while hitting 38 percent of his three-point shots. He scored 19 points with 14 rebounds for Faith Family Academy in the state championship game.
“Doryan is one of the better shooting bigs in the country,” Stoudamire said. “He’s really worked on his body, losing 50 pounds within the last year, which showed his commitment to be the best player he can be. As he gets stronger, again just like Darrion, he can impact our program for years to come.”