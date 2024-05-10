Bleav Georgia Tech: Evalutaing Georgia Tech's Roster After The Spring Transfer Portal Window + Ryan Mutombo Commits
The Spring Transfer Portal Window has come and gone and for the most part, teams rosters are set for the 2024 season.
Georgia Tech was busy making additions to their defense this spring, as well as bringing in Nick Pearson from Kentucky to bolster the offensive line. USC defensive end Romello Height, Illinois cornerback Zachary Tobe, Cincinnati safety Jayden Davis, and Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg all hope to contribute and help turn this Yellow Jackets defense around.
With the spring window now closes, how does Georgia Tech's look? What are the strengths and the weaknesses of the upcoming team and how do the Yellow Jackets try to combat those weaknesses?
That was the main topic on the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech with RJ and Jackson. They also discuss Damon Stoudamire landing a new transfer, Georgetown center Ryan Mutombo, and about the postseason chances for baseball.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!