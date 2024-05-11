Miami Defensive Tackle Transfer Thomas Gore Will Reportedly Visit Georgia Tech
While the transfer portal is closed for any new entries, players that were already in the portal can still find a new place to play. One guy that is still in the portal is Miami defensive tackle Thomas Gore, a player who I thought would be a fit for the Yellow Jackets once he entered the portal. Today, On3 Sports Pete Nakos reported that Georgia Tech would be getting a visit from Gore. Tulane was another school mentioned for Gore.
Georgia Tech could use another defensive lineman and while Gore was not a huge standout at Miami this past season, he was a good player at Georgia State before he left. He brings plenty of experience and at 6'0 280 LBS, he would be another body for the Yellow Jackets inside and could form a nice rotation with Zeek Biggers, Horace Lockett, and the rest of the Georgia Tech interior defensive line.
Georgia Tech has been busy adding players to the defense in the spring transfer portal window. The Yellow Jackets have added Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, Cincinnati safety Jayden Davis, Illinois cornerback Zachary Tobe, and USC defensive end Romello Height. Georgia Tech will hope these new additions can help improve the defense, which was one of the worst in the country last season.
Let's see where this recruitment goes.
More info on Gore courtesy of miamihurricanes.com:
2023 (Fifth-Year Redshirt Junior): Saw action in all 13 games in first season with Hurricanes…Finished with eight total tackles, including four tackles for loss…Added two sacks…Finished with three tackles against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), including two tackles for loss…Had two sacks at Temple (Sept. 23)…Had one tackle against North Carolina (Oct. 14)…Credited with one stop against Louisville (Nov. 18)…Credited with one stop in Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers (Dec. 28).
Before Miami: Spent first four seasons of career at Georgia State…Finished time with Panthers with 93 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks…Enjoyed breakout 2021 season, earning All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention recognition with 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks…Had 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks with two forced fumbles in final years at Georgia State.
High School: Helped Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tenn., win its fourth straight state title in 2018…First-team all-state (Division II-AAA) by Tennessee Sportswriters Association……Had three tackles for loss, including two sacks, in Brentwood’s win over Montgomery Bell in the state semifinals…State champion heavyweight wrestler, also threw shot put.