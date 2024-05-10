Report: Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For Georgia Transfer Frank Anselem-Ibe
Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech have made three additions through the transfer portal this offseason and could be working on adding another player.
According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Georgia Tech is a finalist for Georgia transfer Frank Anselem-Ibe. NC State, Wisconsin, and Louisville are the other finalists.
Anselem-Ibe began his career at Syracuse before transferring to Georgia. Last season, he played in 29 games, averaged nine minutes per game and averaged 2.6 PPG and 2.1 RPG. He is 6'10, 215 LBS and would give the Yellow Jackets another inside presence. The picked up the commitment of Georgetown center Ryan Mutombo earlier this wee, another center. The Yellow Jackets have lacked a strong inside presence from a big game for the past few years and while he and Mutombo are light on experience, they have upside.
It has already been a strong transfer portal class for Georgia Tech, landing Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum and Colorado forward Luke O'Brien to go along with Mutombo. Anselem-Ibe is sought after and would be a good addition to the class.
More information on Anselem-Ibe from georgiadogs.com:
2022-23 Season Highlights:• Named to the SEC’s First-Year Academic Honor Roll.• Logged PT in 31 of 32 games, missing only the Florida A&M game due to an illness.• Notched six starts and averaged 2.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and a team-leading 0.9 blocks in 14.6 minutes of PT per game.• Recorded the first two double-figure scoring outputs of his collegiate career.• Georgia’s top rim protector, compiling a team-high 21 blocked shots while leading the Bulldogs in swats during 13 games.• Earned a starting nod for the season opener against Western Carolina and responded with 11 points, the first double-digit scoring output of his college career, in an efficient 5-of-7 shooting performance from the floor.• After missing the Florida A&M contest due to an illness, returned to contribute eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 effort from the field in 15 minutes of playing time at Georgia Tech.• Posted a career-high 12 points (on 6-of-9 shooting) in a season-most 34 minutes in Georgia’s victory over South Carolina in Athens.
Syracuse Highlights:• Played in 36 games over two seasons with the Orange, including six starts during his sophomore year.• Averaged 2.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game at Syracuse.• Recorded career highs of nine points against Florida State in the 2022 ACC Tournament and 15 rebounds twice, versus the Seminoles in the ACC Tourney and at Virginia Tech on Feb. 12, 2022.• Named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll (3.0 or better GPA) in both the Fall of 2021 and the Spring of 2022.
2021-22 Season Highlights:• Logged action in 32 games, with six starts and one DNP (at Miami) for the Orange.• Averaged 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.2 minutes of playing time per game.• After seeing action in four games with a high of nine minutes during his freshman campaign, recorded double-digit playing time tallies in 20 contests as a sophomore.• Notched a trio of double-digit rebounding efforts, including a pair of 15-board efforts versus ACC competition against Florida State and Virginia Tech.• Finished second on the team in blocked shots with 17 swats.• Grabbed 15 boards – the single-game high by any Syracuse player during the campaign – against both Florida State in the ACC Tournament and at Virginia Tech.• Moved into the Orange’s starting lineup for six games between Feb. 12-28 after Jesse Edwards fractured a bone in his wrist.• After averaging 2.5 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game his first 23 outings of the season, upped those contributions to 6.8 boards in 23.2 minutes as a starter.• In his first career start at Virginia Tech on Feb. 12, posted career-high outputs of six points, 15 rebounds and 36 minutes.• Flirted with a double-double against Florida State in the ACC Tourney, scoring a career-high nine points and matching his career-best rebound count with 15 boards in 22 minutes of action.
2020-21 Season Highlights:• Played in four games and averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game.• Checked in for the first time against Bryant in the season opener.• Recorded six points and two rebounds in nine minutes of PT against Rider, connecting on his first career field goal attempt and converting on 4-of-5 trips to the line versus the Broncs.• Logged his first ACC playing time at Boston College and collected a season-high three rebounds in nine minutes.
High School Highlights:• Played three seasons of high school basketball before reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020.• Originally rated as one of the Class of 2021’s top-100 prospects before reclassifying.• Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, as well as a three-star by ESPN.com and rivals.com.• Among centers in the Class of 2020, ranked No. 26 by 247Sports.com, No. 27 by rivals.com and No. 35 by ESPN.com.• Coached by Joey Fuca at Prolific Prep during the 2019-20 season.• Averaged 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for Prolific.• Helped lead The Crew finish 31-3 and ranked No. 7 nationally in the MaxPreps top 25.• Prolific’s roster included Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as well as nine other players who signed Division I scholarships – Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech), Fallou Cisse (UC San Diego), Saba Gigiberia (Ga. Tech), Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Mawot Mag (Rutgers), Jordan Pope (Oregon State), Mike Sharavjamts (Dayton) and Jack Wetzel (Montana).•Coached by Omar Gonzalez at Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Ga., during the 2018-19 season.• Helped the Bulldogs compile a 21-5 record.• Coached by Darron Rogers at Westlake High School in Atlanta during the 2017-18 campaign.• Averaged 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while helping the Lions finish 15-14 overall.• Recorded season highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-42 win over Hapeville Charter.• Scored eight points and blocked a season-high four shots against East Coweta.• Grabbed nine rebounds against traditional powerhouse Wheeler.