Former Yellow Jacket Jose Alvarado Lands New Contract Extension With The New Orleans Pelicans

Alvarado has been one of the best bench players in the NBA since he arrived from Georgia Tech

Jackson Caudell

Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts to making a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Former Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado landed himself a nice contract extension today with the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Shams Charania at The Athletic, Alvarado has agreed to a two year, $9 Million Dollar extension with the Pelicans and he has a player option for the 2026-2027 season.

Since going undrafted and signing with the Pelicans, Alvarado has developed into one of the best and most impactful players in the NBA off the bench. For his career, Alvarado has averaged 7.5 PPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.2 steals per game on 42% shooting and 34% shooting from three.

New Orleans is hoping to get back to the playoffs this season and made a big trade for former Hawks guard Dejonte Murray. Alvarado is going to be key to the Pelicans success this season.

From his bio at ramblinwreck.com:

"Tough, gritty, high motor point guard who was an ironman and floor general for the Yellow Jackets for four seasons … Undisputed leader and heart and soul of a Tech team that won its first ACC Championship in 28 years and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years … Named ACC Defensive Player of the year and second-team All-ACC after making third-team All-ACC as a junior … Also named Georgia Co-Player of the Year (with teammate Moses Wright) by the Atlanta Tipoff Club … Started all but one game he was available to play in his career, including all 26 as a senior (missed 15 due to injury during freshman and junior seasons) … Rarely left the floor unless he has foul trouble or is injured, has played the entire 40 minutes (45 in one overtime game) 24 times in his career … Had 71 career double-figure scoring games (16 as a freshman, 20 as a sophomore, 15 as a junior, 20 as a senior) … Topped 20 points 25 times … Finished career No. 19 in career points at Tech (1,429) … No. 3 all-time at Tech in career steals (226) … His 384 career assists are 11th all-time at Tech … No. 11 at Tech in career three-point field goals (172) … Followed a pair of legendary New York point guards into the Tech program — Kenny Anderson (1989-91) and Stephon Marbury (1995-96) … Began playing basketball at age 9 … Graduated May 8, 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in literature, media and communication"

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

