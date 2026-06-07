3 Reasons for Optimism, 3 Reasons For Concern For Georgia Tech In 2026

1. Running Back Room Will Be Special

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Georgia Tech on SI)

It is pretty clear that the Yellow Jackets have one of the best running back rooms in the country and will be able to run the ball at a high level thanks to not only a dynamic 1-2 punch but also depth at the position. Most will be enamored with Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, as they should, but the depth is what will make it dangerous. Chad Alexander has continued to develop his craft, has taken some WR reps in the spring, and has improved as a pass catcher. He can be used in various situations that will only help this team, especially to exploit mismatches. J.P. Powell showed us in the spring that he deserves more touches, rushing for 67 yards on three carries, including a 54-yard touchdown. He is extremely explosive, patient, and efficient with his reps. You also can't forget about Trelain Maddox, who has been in the program for years and can help you in short-yardage and red-zone situations. Lastly, Shane Marshall should be a contributor in special teams and used in different situations. Collectively, it is a room that should push each other to a higher standard. I think the running back room is what will ultimately elevate the team.

2. Deep Tight Room

Georgia Tech TE Kevin Roche Jr | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins- Ga Tech On SI

This is easily the best tight end room from a pass-catching perspective in the Brent Key era. The acquisitions from the portal and the room's growth are astounding. Gavin Harris will be a problem in the passing game with his ability to be a mismatch and garner yards after the catch. Kevin Roche Jr is a 6'8 mismatch that is beginning to come into his own and impressed the coaching staff all spring. He finished with six catches for 70 yards in the spring game. The staff is very high on him. Chris Corbo, who was out for much of the spring, is also another big-time pass catcher and has steadily improved as a blocker. You add in Spencer Mermans, who plays with a chip on his shoulder and loves to be physical and lay somebody out, and you have one of the more complete tight end rooms in the ACC. All four of these players should be able to contribute and have a role in the George Godsey offense. Last year, the tight ends struggled to catch passes, block at times, and make plays. That shouldn't be a problem in 2026.

3. Alberto Mendoza Growth

Georgia Tech QB Alberto Mendoza | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Another reason for optimism with this team is that they have hope with their starting quarterback. While Mendoza only has 25 career pass attempts, he has already shown the ability to run an offense at a high level, not commit bonehead plays, and put the team in position to thrive offensively. His approach as a leader is something that catches your eye instantly when you talk to him. From there, his approach and mindset to the game and his desire to be great are the next. He is a football junkie and exactly what you need as a savant at one of the most critical positions in the sport. On the field, you saw glimpses in the spring game of what it could look like. Mendoza went 12-for-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He was extremely efficient, took his chances when he needed to, and delivered and trusted his teammates. If Mendoza can play at a high level, then the ceiling for the Yellow Jackets is high.

Concern

1. Offensive line depth/cohesion with new unit

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Malachi Carney (72) celebrates after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets bring back just two starters on the roster from last year in Malachi Carney and Ethan MacKenny. The rest of the players are new and are expected to start in Joseph Ionata, Kevin Peay Jr, and Jameson Riggs. How good will they be early on is the question. The one that follows that is the depth. Georgia Tech added two players in the portal, Favor Edwin and Markell Bell. They also have Jordan Floyd, Courtlin Heard, Courtney Heard, Xavier Canales, and Jimmy Bryson. The concern is that a lot of these players haven't played a bunch or have experience. In the spring game, we saw a big drop-off when the twos were inserted into the game for Georgia Tech. They couldn't stay in front of the defensive line and struggled to create a push in the run game or protect the quarterback. Is it because the defensive line is good or a sign of things to come?

2. Will the wide receivers be ready?

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The concern with a new-look wide receiver room is glaring. The only player who returns and gives you a little bit of relief is Jordan Allen. He showed as a true freshman that he can be a guy and is now learning the offense inside and out, and each WR role. Outside of him, there are a lot of unknowns. How good will Isaiah Fuhrmann bet? Can Dalen Penson make the move from cornerback to wide receiver and be effective? Who will be the WR 2 in this offense? Will Georgia Tech have a serious threat that can take the top off the defense? With a new wide receiver coach and new faces coming in, it is a bit concerning to know if this group is ready. What if Mendoza constantly delivers the ball on the money, but the receivers can't catch it or make a play after the ball is in their hands? These questions won't be answered until Georgia Tech suits up on September 3rd.

3. Will all the changes be enough to field a winning team?

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key during the second half against Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Head coach Brent Key made significant changes this offseason to improve a team that went 9-4 in 2025. Georgia Tech lost its offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, linebacker coach, defensive backs coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, running backs coach, offensive line coach, and much more. It was a complete overhaul of the roster as well. It is a big bet and investment by Coach Key to usher in a new era after a three-year term by star quarterback Haynes King. Will George Godsey and Jason Semore get this team to play at a high level in 2026? Georgia Tech is a talented bunch on both sides of the ball. However, there are some weaknesses that teams can exploit. Can the coaching help close some of those games? 2026 will be a big year for Georgia Tech and Coach Key as they enter the national spotlight with many eyes on them. Will they be able to perform on those big stages and become a staple team in the ACC? You have to account for and consider every year. Time will tell.