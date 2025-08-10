Four-Star Guard Kaiden Bailey Sets An Official Visit With Georgia Tech In September
Georgia Tech is set to host four-star basketball prospect Kaiden Bailey for an official visit on September 5th. His other visits include Colorado State (August 29th) and Iowa (September 11th).
Bailey plays for Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California. Prior to joining Santa Margarita, he played at Irvine High School in 2023-2024. There, he averaged 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists
This past summer, he ran with Team WhyNot (CA) and played well throughout the EYBL circuit. He was named an honorable mention by The Circuit in May. During that time, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
Here is a look at him on the Nike EYBL circuit this past summer.
Allen is also an underrated playmaker, setting up easy chances for his teammates with his exquisite vision. He is also great at outlet passing to set up his teammates for easy layups and dunks. At 6’2 he is a marksman from beyond the arc and can help the Yellow Jackets tremendously in stretching the floor and be a catch and shoot guard or shoot off the dribble.
Head coach Damon Stoudamire has already been recruiting at an elite level and has Moustapha Diop committed for the 2026 class as he looks to bring in an elite class to the Flats. Bailey could become Stoudamire’s point guard of the future with his ability to create, facilitate, and orchestrate offense. It will be something to continue to watch and see how he feels about the Yellow Jackets after his official visit in September.
Georgia Tech is also a finalist for a Top 25 overall recruit, Arafan Diane. Diane announced his top 12 schools, which include Houston, Kansas, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia, Kentucky, UCONN, Indiana, Purdue, Arkansas, Washington, and Georgia Tech.
According to Rivals Industry Ranking, Diane is a four-star prospect, the No. 1 player in Iowa, the No. 1 center, and the No. 21 player nationally.
Diane came to the United States five years ago from Guinea to chase his dream of playing professional basketball. His hard work and dedication have him as a top-ranked player in the 2026 class. When you watch his game, he is known for his post presence and ability to dominate in the paint. On defense, he is a rim protector who will send back your shot. He recovers well and can also be an excellent weakside defender. He is also a leader who can rally the guys, which was on full display this summer when he played on the 3SSB circuit.
In 2024, he was a monster on the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup. Diane averaged 19.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in seven games. He’s continued to be at the top of boards for major college programs throughout the summer. Diane picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on June 11th, and the Yellow Jackets have continued to recruit him at a high level.
A thing to watch for the Yellow Jackets is if Diane will schedule an official visit with the team. Right now, Diane is set to visit Arkansas, Kentucky, and Houston coming up in September. Georgia Tech currently has Moustapha Diop committed in the 2026 class and are still looking to land major prospects to continue to bolster this top class, head coach Damon Stoudamire has put together.
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.